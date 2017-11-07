Latest update November 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Over 50 hinterland village councils engaged to maintain GWI wells

Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles (at far right) and senior GWI managers with Region Nine community members trained in photovoltaic technology.

To ensure the upkeep of critical water systems in the interior region, the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) has entered into agreements with an excess of 50 village councils to carry out the necessary work.
These contractual agreements come on the heels of training done with community members on how to operate, manage and maintain GWI’s systems.
According to the state-owned water company, under the agreement, the village councils will be required to appoint persons to operate and manage the water systems and will receive a stipend from GWI for the execution of such duties.
“The scope of works to be carried out include cleaning of solar panels to prevent algae accumulation, weeding and clearing of compounds, repairing of leaks on the water distribution system, maintenance of submersible pumps and the submission of monthly reports on the water systems.”
In addition, GWI will provide technical support relating to the management of the water system, where deemed necessary.
The 33 agreements were signed with areas that included Moco Moco, Surama, Annai, Annai Central, Awarewaunau, Quatata, Cra Cra Na and Curicock in Karasabai, Yakarinta, Katoonarib, Apoteri, Achawib, Bashaijon, Crash Water, Karaudarnau, Baitoon, Massara, Masakenari, Meriwau, Mararanau, Potarinau, Paipang, Quarrie, Quiko, Parishara, Rukumuta, Rapunau, Shea, Sand Creek, Toka, Wowetta and Yurongparu – all in Region 9.
Earlier this year, GWI facilitated training for 27 Region Nine residents from 14 neighbouring villages in the maintenance of photovoltaic systems, which are used to power some of GWI’s pump stations in the interior region. The photovoltaic technology is tailored for outlying communities that are not privy to the normal power supply.

