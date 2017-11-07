Mechanic on causing death charge granted $600,000 bail

Latest update November 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
A mechanic attached to the National Insurance Scheme was yesterday granted $600,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he denied a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
Forty-seven-year-old Dwayne Gonsalves, of Lot 2685 Parfaite Harmony, East Bank Demerara, denied the charge which alleged that on November 2, at Barr and James Street, Albouystown, he drove motor pick-up GVV 8249 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Ronaldo Jaundoo.
Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the fact that a life was lost. Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question Gonsalves was the driver of a motor pick-up which was proceeding north on Barr Street, Albouystown.
The court heard that when Gonsalves approached James Street, where there is a stop sign, he failed to stop, and he proceeded in the path of the teen, who was on his motorcycle. The prosecutor added that due to the collision, Jaundoo fell to the road surface which caused him to receive injuries to the head and other parts of the body.
He was picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Chief Magistrate ordered that Gonsalves’ driver’s licence be suspended until the completion of the trial. A condition of the bail is that he lodge his passport at the court registry until the completion of the trial.
The father of four was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 27.
According to reports, at the time of the accident the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.
