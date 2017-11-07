Mahdia residents protest RDC for ‘undermining’ development

Latest update November 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
Yesterday, several residents on Mahdia, Region Eight, took to the streets protesting what they claim to be, the stifling of the socio-economic development of the community.
As the residents gathered in front of the main office of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), there were chants calling for the Regional Executive Officer to step down. There were also accusations of corruption at the regional level.
The RDC was meeting yesterday in Kato, North Pakaraimas, with senior functionaries and Heads of Departments there.
Residents said that they were concerned that the recently appointed Chief Accountant was seen in the RDC compound which raised even greater concerns.
The group was from the Mahdia Concerned Citizens Movement.
A spokesman claimed that during this year alone, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and about six different ministers visited the community, but nothing seemed to come out from the meetings.
The protesters said that their actions are not against the Government but against the RDC for trying to undermine the principals of the current administration.
The protesting, the movement says, will be ongoing for the next two weeks, every working day.
