Judge throws out Nandlall lawsuit against AG

Justice Priya Sewnarine Beharry has dismissed a $125M lawsuit filed by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall against his successor Basil Williams in relation to libelous utterances he made about him in relation to Law Reports of the Commonwealth. In grounds for dismissing the matter, the Judge cited non-compliance with the new Civil Procedure Rules (CPRs).

In the court action, Nandlall sought compensation to the tune of $125M.

Nandlall sued for $25M for slander at a press conference, hosted at the National Communications Network Inc. on March 24, last, and a further $25M for utterances at the very press conference.

Another $25M was called for because of libel published in the Guyana Times.

There was a demand for a further $25M for slander published during an outreach programme in Berbice, and $25M for libel published by Demerara Waves.

Nandlall also sought to have an injunction granted stopping Williams from repeating the “harmful” statements.

In the writ, Nandlall had noted that he is an Attorney-at-Law of good standing and that Williams has caused damage to his character.

Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry represented the Attorney General; while Manoj Narayan represented Nandlall.

Nandlall is on trial before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore for allegedly stealing some $2M in LexisNexis Law Reports of the Commonwealth from the state.