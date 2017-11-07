Four in custody for Number 65 beer garden robbery

Latest update November 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

The business spot that the bandits invaded

A senior police source has confirmed with this publication that four men have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of a Number 65 Village businessman. The men were picked up over the weekend. They are said to be residents of Canje.
Ranks in ‘B’ Division are continuing their investigations.
Just under a week ago, Proprietor of Mike’s Beer Heaven, Krisendatt Hemnauth aka ‘Murphy,’ had his business invaded by five armed bandits.
The men who were all masked, heavily clothed with backpacks, were caught on surveillance footage storming the business and ordering customers to lie on the ground as they searched and demanded them to hand over all that was in their possession at the time.
Hemnauth, who was hit on the head with a gun by one of the men, had told Kaieteur News that he had just secured his main gate when the men barged into his shop filled with customers.
The businessman stated that one of the men, while opening the gate to gain entry into the shop, had stuck his gun through the grill work of the gate while ordering them to lie face down.
The men searched the customers and took away cellphones and cash. Hemnauth’s 21-year-old son, who was also at the shop, was kicked and stomped on by one of the bandits.
The men made good their escape the same way they entered, but not after locking the customers and the proprietor in the shop. A door was also damaged after one of the perpetrators smashed his gun on the locks.
Over $1million was carted off in total along with six cellular phones.

