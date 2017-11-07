CAC Hockey Qualifiers in Jamaica… Guyana Men and Women win first round games

Guyana’s men and women teams opened their bids to qualify for the Caribbean and Central America (CAC) Games in Colombia in July 2018 on Sunday at the Jamaica hockey pitch in the Mona University of the West Indies (UWI) campus. With the Guyanese men taking the field for the very first match in the competition against Puerto Rico at 08:30hrs, it took some time for the team to adjust to the artificial turf conditions.

Puerto Rico had the better of the starts in the match and Guyanese goalkeeper Medroy Scotland was called to action several times during the opening minutes of play.

Guyana soon settled and balanced the play by the halfway mark with the scores remaining at nil-all. The second half quickly brought that all-important breakthrough for Guyana as their penalty corner shot was blocked by the Puerto Rican goalkeeper but subsequently put away by Mark Sargeant one minute after resumption. Jamarj Assanah made it 2-0 for Guyana in similar fashion four minutes later by which time Guyana seemed to grow in confidence and composure.

Although Puerto Rico’s Ottus Feliciano managed to pull one back through a penalty corner in the 38th minute, two field goals from Captain Robert France and Aroydy Branford kept Guyana comfortably in control and saw them through to a 4-1 victory.

The Guyanese women took to the field in the opening ladies fixture at 12:30PM against relative new-comers to hockey, Panama.

It only took the Guyanese ladies 6 minutes to get on the scoreboard as a Kerensa Fernandes’ drive up the right side was finished off by a Shebiki Baptiste sweep for the opening goal. Adding to her assist, Fernandes would return to score two goals of her own in the match with teammates Latacia Chung, Tamala Glenn and Marzana Fiedtkou adding to Guyana’s tally via two field goals and one penalty corner respectively to secure a comfortable 6-0 victory at full time.