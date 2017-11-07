Latest update November 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Archery Guyana benefits from World Archery Barbados Coaches visit

Nov 07, 2017 Sports 0

Over the past weekend (Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th November), four Level 2 Archery coaches from Barbados provided our local archers with three days of Olympic Archery coaching intended to raise their skill levels and prepare them for indoor and outdoor competitions, both nationally and internationally.
Father and son Duo, Thomas and Ronald Field, Rebecca Wiltshire and Guyanese Dwayne Grovesnor arrived on Friday, November 3, and held the sessions at the National Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday afternoon at the Carifesta Sports Complex Ground on Carifesta Avenue.
The sessions at the National Gymnasium were intended to prepare archers to practice and compete in the Indoor Archery arena, while the Carifesta Ground session was intended to prepare for Outdoor Archery training and competition, adjusting to distance, wind, rain, temperature, etc.
The coaches, Thomas & Ronald Field, and Dwayne Grovesnor were also presented with Archery Guyana’s Shirts as a small token of gratitude and appreciation at the end of Sunday’s training session, at which they demonstrated shooting at the 70 meter distance with their Olympic equipment. 70 meters is the official Olympic distance shot by all archers in the Olympics.
All of Archery Guyana’s archers who participated in the 3-day training course by the expert coaches are now richer in the knowledge of preparation and participation in the sport of Olympic Archery, especially with emphasis on Safety with regard to the rules of the World Archery Federation.
Archery Guyana wishes to express its gratitude to Director of Sport Mr. Christopher Jones and the National Sports Commission for making the National Gymnasium available for use on Friday and Saturday. Special thanks are also extended again to the Ministry of Education, Department of CY&S for the continued support of Archery and use of the Carifesta Sports Club Ground for the usual practice and training sessions.

More in this category

Sports

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Harold’s last over heroics ensures Ariel Speedboat retain Open title

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Harold’s last over heroics ensures ...

Nov 07, 2017

Floodlights successfully defend Masters Crown By Zaheer Mohamed History was created Sunday night when the seventh edition of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Cup...
Read More
Archery Guyana benefits from World Archery Barbados Coaches visit

Archery Guyana benefits from World Archery...

Nov 07, 2017

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships… Stepping stone for future of Cycling – GCF President & Team Manager

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling...

Nov 07, 2017

CSF Championships… Braithwaite and Persaud end 6th and 8th of 27 shooters

CSF Championships… Braithwaite and Persaud...

Nov 07, 2017

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu all-round heroics hands Regal All stars title

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu...

Nov 07, 2017

CAC Hockey Qualifiers in Jamaica… Guyana Men and Women win first round games

CAC Hockey Qualifiers in Jamaica… Guyana...

Nov 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]