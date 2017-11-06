Umami Inc. rebrands products at ‘Uncapped’ event

Umami Inc. officially rebranded its line of products at the Guyanese Flavour ‘Uncapped’ event which was recently hosted at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, Georgetown from October 27 to October 29, last.

Umami labels proudly display five circles, each containing a colour of the Golden Arrow Head. The company in an effort to continue building its contribution to patriotic marketing has recently added the “Also from Guyana” tagline to its labels. This concept allows customers who might not necessarily be aware of Guyana’s rich heritage and culture, to be enlightened by its famous landmarks.

Every watermarked image was carefully selected from Guyana’s history to be proudly displayed by Umami Inc. These watermarks include the Amazon Jaguar, Harpy Eagle, Canje Pheasant, Rice, Gold, Kaieteur Falls, Stabroek Market, St. George’s Cathedral, and the Umana Yana.

The launch of the ‘Uncapped’ event welcomed Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo; Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin; and other Members of Parliament. There were also several heads of private sector entities; and hundreds of spectators who were eager to learn about local products.

During this three day event, the spectators were thrilled by the unveiling of Umami’s new packaging, and the significance of this rebranding with images that evoke a memory which craft the uniqueness of the Guyanese heritage.

Numerous spectators expressed excitement after sampling Umami’s products. They accredited this feeling to the pleasure of finding a local lineup of products, which are all made from local ingredients and filled with rich tastes. This truly shows that the Japanese word ‘Umami’ (pronounced ‘oo-ma-mi’) stands by its meaning pleasant taste.

Local farmers sought the opportunity to offer their produce to ensure each Umami customer continues to receive quality. Several groups of students approached Umami’s booth to seek ideas on establishing a successful business in Guyana, and customers affirmed how proud they felt to see Guyana being represented on such an exclusive production scale. With customer service being one of the top priorities for Umami Inc., this event reinforced how innovative thinking and customer satisfaction inspires Umami.

Umami Inc. manufactures agro processed food condiments such as Cocktail Syrup, Garlic Sauce, Green Seasoning, BBQ Sauce, Hot Sauce and others. All products are made available in a number of supermarkets and small shops country-wide. Umami also exports to countries inclusive of the USA, Dominica, Grenada, Tortola, St. Croix and other international markets.

This ‘Also from Guyana’ rebranding signifies another major milestone for Umami Inc., since this company won the Gold Manufacture Awards for Quality from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on October 20, 2017 at the Georgetown Club.