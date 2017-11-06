Two held for alleged rape of ‘drugged’ Corentyne schoolgirls

Police have detained two men in their twenties in connection with the alleged drugging and rape last Tuesday of two 14-year-old girls along the Corentyne.

Police Public Relations Officer Shivpersaud Bacchus confirmed that the men were held yesterday.

A police source revealed that the men have denied the allegation and are instead claiming that they met the alleged victims, who were in a drunken state, on a roadway and offered them assistance.

It is claimed that the teens had half of a bottle of alcohol in their bag packs. The source disclosed that a teacher from the school noticed the girls acting strangely.

She then informed the head teacher who upon searching the bag found what appeared to be alcohol.

Both students were given letters and told to return with their parents.

The girls reportedly returned home, but changed into casual wear and headed out to a nearby liquor shop where they engaged a “drinking spree”.

The girls reportedly visited several rum shops in the area. It was at one of the liquor shops that the girls allegedly met two men and offered to buy them beers, which they did.

The girls subsequently left the shop and were walking along the road when they met the two suspects, who were on bicycles.

The men are claiming, that the girls were “throwing up.”

According to the suspects, the schoolgirls asked the men to take them to the suspects’ homes to “clean themselves up”. However, on arrival, the teens reportedly fell asleep in a hammock. They reportedly left the suspect’s house early the following day.

According to the police source, the mother of one suspect asked who the girls were, and also attempted to question the girls about where they resided. However, the teens were reportedly too intoxicated to respond.

After they returned home and the report was made, the ‘victims’ were taken to the hospital for a medical examination, which reportedly revealed that they were sexually active.

But the examination seemed to indicate that they had not been engaged in recent sexual activity.

Initial reports stated that the mother of one of the girls was demanding justice after claiming that her daughter was drugged and raped.

The mother had stated that her daughter claimed that she and her friend were walking home from school when two young men, said to be in their twenties, offered them a drop in their car.

“Them girls like them been frighten to come home because wah happen at school. Them take them girls a rum shop and give them beers and me daughter say them promise fa put them in taxi,” she said. But them give them the tablets and then take them to them house. Them separate them and take them different house,”

The matter was reported at the Number 51 Police Station and the Springlands Police Station.