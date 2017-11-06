Teacher found unconscious on roadway

Latest update November 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
-on life support with head injuries, broken limbs
The family of 22-year old Kescia Branche, a teacher at the Richard Ishmael Secondary School, is pleading with the public for any information which could assist them with answering how she ended up in an unconscious state in the vicinity of Princes and Louisa Row, Georgetown at around 05.00 hrs yesterday morning.
Branche, the mother of a three-year-old boy, was rushed in an ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she remains a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Kaieteur News understands that her left leg is broken and she sustained multiple injuries to the head.
Her father, Alfred said that he spoke with her on Saturday.
Kescia resides at First Street, Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.
According to the father, he received a call from his daughter’s twin sister who resides in Barbados, about her sibling’s injuries.
He said that when he visited the hospital he was informed by doctors that his daughter is in a critical condition. He added that she was hooked up to a life support machine.
Although the father was unaware as to where his daughter went, he said that persons told him she was seen with a group of friends on Saturday. However, the father could not say where exactly she was seen. He is now trying to find out who those friends are.
When asked whether her partner might know about what transpired, Mr. Branche related that he does not know if his daughter is seeing anyone since she and the father of her son have separated.
He also said that his daughter’s cell phone is missing.
Anyone with information that could assist is being asked to contact Mr. Alfred Branche (592) 677-8733 or the nearest police station.
