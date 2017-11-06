Skeleton suspected to be remains of ex-con found at Enmore

Police are questioning a number of people following the discovery yesterday of skeletal remains in a sack at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

Reports indicate that the victim may be an ex-convict known as “Mud Man,” who is known for raiding villagers’ crops and fruits. He has not been seen in the area for some time.

Police have reportedly received information that the victim was electrocuted after coming into contact with a villager’s fence.

His body was reportedly then placed in a sack and disposed of.

The find comes just about two weeks after the discovery of skeletal remains at an abandoned school compound at Berbice.

The families of two women who disappeared some years ago have suggested that the victim may be their missing relative.