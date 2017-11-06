Race of Champions horserace Meet fixed for December 3 at Rising Sun Turf club

Rising Sun Turf Club is the venue on Sunday December 3 from 1:00pm for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Race of Champions horserace Meet.

The provisional programme lists eight races for the day with millions of dollars in prize money on offer for the outstanding performers.

The main event is the C-Class & Lower 1200M race for a $1,000,000 purse. The second prize is $500,000, third $ 250,000, fourth $125,000 and fifth $62,500.

The other races listed on the programme are: F Class & Lower/ E -Class non-earners of 2017 covering 1200M with a first prize of $400,000 on offer, while the other top two positions will claim $200,000 and $100,000 rewards respectively. H1 & Lower will gallop over 1200M for $300,000, $150,000 and $75,000 for the top finishers.

The 3Yrs Old Guyana Bred & Open to H class horses who have not earned in their last 2 starts & I1 &Lower horses also collide over 1200M with the top three collecting $250,000, $125,000 and $62,500 respectively.

2Yrs Old Guyana Bred & J3 who have not earned in their last 2 starts will run for 1200M with the reward being $240,000 for the winner, $120,000 for second and $60,000 for third place.

The K-Class 1200M race carries a $230,000 purse, with $115,000 and $57,500 for the other top finishers.

The L & Lower 1200M event have $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 at stake for the top three, while the L-Class non-earners since Guyana Cup 2017 will also run over 1200M for $175,000, $87,500 and $43,750 prizes.

The Jumbo-Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee reserves the right to cancel / reframe any race mentioned. In the event that there are less than five (5) horses entered for any race, the Organizing Committee reserves the right to cancel or reframe the said event or reduce the prize money on race day after notifying the horse owners.

Five (5) horses to start or no third prize will be paid.

Seven (7) horses to start or no fourth prize will be paid.

Twelve (12) horses to start or no fifth prize will be paid.

All races are run under the rules of The Guyana Horse Racing Authority, but also needs to meet all requirement of the Jumbo-Jet thoroughbred racing committee.

Horses are subject for reclassification pending the results of any race meeting prior to this one.

Entries close on Saturday, 25th November.

Horse owners will pay an extra fee for any late entries. They must also fill the Jumbo-Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee form to accompany their fees to enter or their horses will not be allowed to race.

Information can be accessed by calling:

Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063, 608-9063, 232-0633

Alan Podmore: 232-9115

Rajin (LION): 608-4050

Nikita Ross: 662-4668