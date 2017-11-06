Parliament full of whores and fare-pickers

Parliament is fast becoming a whore house. Is not dem boys seh suh. All about dem go dem hearing people seh suh.

Since dem boys li’l dem parents tell dem, “If dem respect yuh, respect dem. If dem disrespect you, still respect dem. Don’t allow de actions to decrease yuh good manners because yuh represent yuhself, not others.

After a lang break Parliament resume Thursday to discuss de nation’s business. Instead, dem behave like prostitutes—man and woman.

Dem start dem vulgarity outside and then tek it inside parliament. Dem suh shame at dem own behavior. Dem know what dem was doing was undignified suh dem cover dem face wid de placard. Dem hope people wouldn’t know is dem carrying on like that.

Dem own children call dem boys after dem see it pun TV and seh how dem shame.

One man who was in charge of de parliament seh that kind of behavior coulda never happen in he time. He seh he woulda ask dem to leave and if dem refuse he woulda call de police to lack dem up.

He seh he remember when one MP pelt a glass at him and ban de man fuh life. He seh another walk in wid he shirt out he pants and he put de man out fuh dress properly.

He seh he want to know wa happen wid this speaker. He want to know if he was deaf, blind and dumb because he sit down in de chair and he didn’t seh a word.

He seh he shame fuh Guyana and fuh de people of de country wid who dem got fuh politicians. Instead of politicians, dem got fare-pickers attending parliament.

Dem fuhget that Parliament is a place fuh debate and discussion and not to behave like a whore or a fare-picker.

Talk half and pray that dem change dem ways.