Masked men raid Coverden business

Latest update November 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Four masked men on Saturday raided the business place of Nadira Arjune around 16:00hrs before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The incident took place at Arjune’s business located at lot 6 Coverden, East Bank Demerara.
Arjune, 23 was robbed along with several others who were in the business place at the time.
Her cashier, Davina Joe, was relieved of her Samsung Galaxy S4, while Raymond Caliavio, 29, of Kuru-Kururu, Soesdyke Linden Highway was relieved of his Samsung Galaxy S5.
Police reports suggest that the victims were inside the depot and were suddenly confronted by the men who held them at gun point and demanded their belongings.
The suspects then fled the scene in a silver-grey Premio.
The matter was reported to a nearby police station some 20 minutes after the episode. Efforts were made to locate the suspects but proved futile.
Investigations revealed that Nadira Arjune is a co-owner of Arjune Chicken Depot.
The building is a two-story concrete structure that faces east. It is fenced and has a driveway for customers.
