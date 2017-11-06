Guyana Open Golf Classic…Avinash Persaud retains title, Sukhram overthrows Joann Deo

Before the second and final day’s play in the Guyana Open golf classic concluded yesterday at the Lusignan Golf Course, Guyana’s premier female golfer, Christine Sukhram reinstated her place as the best in her class after dominating 36 holes of golf in the two-day tournament.

Sukhram had a score of 82 strokes during the first day’s play and on day two, yesterday, she played slightly less impressive with a score of 89 strokes but nevertheless, it was good enough to come out on top of her competitors for a win in yesterday’s round which saw her grab the overall title.

The 2016 female champion, two-time winner Joann Deo, who was in third place following the first day’s play, rallied during yesterday’s second round to overtake Shanella Webster for second place. Deo outplayed Webster 91 to 99 strokes yesterday.

Meanwhile, the fourth and final finisher in the women’s division was newcomer Anasha Ally who improved on her score of 130 strokes on Saturday by one to finish with 129.

At the end of the day, Avinash Persaud maintained his dominance and doubled up on his victory in 2016 and won his eighth Guyana Cup title with a gross score of 149 strokes, while 2013 champion Avinda Kishore finished second with his gross score being 151 and Mikey Mangal was third with 157 strokes.