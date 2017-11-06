Guyana moves to acquire equipment to contain oil spills

As Guyana gets ready for the pumping of oil come 2020, Government is moving to acquire equipment in case of a spill.

According to an advertisement of the Ministry of Natural Resources in Kaieteur News on Sunday, it is inviting bids for the supply and delivery of an oil containment boom.

The successful bidder will have 40 days to supply the boom.

A containment boom is a temporary floating barrier used to contain an oil spill. Booms are used to reduce the possibility of polluting shorelines and other resources, and to help make recovery easier. Booms help to concentrate oil in thicker surface layers so that skimmers, vacuums, or other collection methods can be used more effectively. They come in many shapes and sizes, with various levels of effectiveness in different types of water conditions.

Often the first containment method to be used and the last equipment to be removed from the site of an oil spill, they are the most commonly used and most environmentally acceptable response technique to clean up oil spills in the United States.

ExxonMobil has discovered a major deposit about 100 miles offshore of Guyana that estimates to about 2.8B barrels of oil.