Guyana benefited from PM $20M overseas trips

…unlike the wanton waste under the previous administration, says Nagamootoo

Guyana benefited from the overseas trips made by Prime Minister and First Vice-President, Moses Nagamootoo during the period October 2015 to July, 2017.

Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixiera asked the PM through the National Assembly to provide information about his overseas travels. According to the information the PM provided, his overseas travels for the period cost tax payers Guy$20 million.

The written response concluded that except where required by Government to do otherwise, the Prime Minister has made it a matter of principle to participate in events overseas where air fares and accommodation are provided partially or fully by the sponsors.

“This is unlike the wanton waste and squandermania under the previous administration, where there is little to show for the chequered episodes of lavish overseas excursions, and the raiding of the Treasury to meet the hefty costs for air fares, chartered flights and hotel accommodation,” the PM said in response.

In 2015, the Government of Guyana paid for accommodation and meals, amounting to US$3,225.00 for the Prime Minister and two other representatives to attend the Summit of Open Governance Partnership (OGP), Mexico City, Mexico during October 25 -29.

The Government of Mexico provided partial funding for air fares and the PM addressed the opening ceremony which was attended by high officials from 66 countries.

“More importantly, he exposed Venezuela for imposing a trade embargo against Guyana in furtherance of a false claim to Guyana’s territory,” the response highlighted.

On the Mexico trip, talks were initiated with Enrique Pena Nieto, President of Mexico, for purchase of Guyana’s paddy by Mexican importers. To date some 70,000 tonnes of paddy have been shipped to Mexico, representing one-tenth of Guyana’s total production.

While in Mexico, the Prime Minister concluded important arrangements on National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) for scholarships to Guyanese in petroleum engineering. IPN committed to a monthly stipend of US$1,000.00 for each Guyanese student who would take up scholarships. Guyanese students have since taken up places at the Institute.

As a spinoff from the trip, Mexico has assured technical support for Guyana’s legal framework and disaster reduction for the oil and gas industry. A high-level delegation has since visited Guyana. Also, the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) for assistance in genetic enhancement of coconut and palm cultivation while Yucatan Infrastructure Fund from which Mexico assured US$2 million for an Institute of Creative Arts and assistance from experts in Cyber Security to improve Guyana’s public security institutions.

The PM also attended Argentina’s Presidential Inaugural Ceremony, Buenos Aires, Argentina during December 9-12, 2015. The Government of Guyana paid all expenses for attendance at the Inauguration which amounted to US$4,000.00 plus Guy$4,087,230.00.

Admittedly, according to the response, the return air fares were too costly and the Prime Minister had requested an inquiry as well as for bookings of alternative, cheaper flights in the future.

In December 2015, the PM attended the Mercosur Summit, Asuncion, Paraguay during December 19-21, 2015. The Government of Guyana paid all expenses associated with attendance at the Summit, in the amount of US$3,900.00 of which US$2,000 were for contingencies and Guy$699,603.00 for air fares.

Between January 15-18, 2016, the PM accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo and security/protocol officer, Val Barnwell, attended the launch of Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary of Guyana, Queens, New York.

The Government of Guyana paid all expenses amounting to US$2,400.00 and Guy$982,675.00.

The PM returned to NY during June 24-26, 2016, for the 27th Anniversary celebrations of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) and Global Convention, New York. He was accompanied by his wife, Sita and Supernumerary Constable in the Presidential Guard, Moses Ernesto Nagamootoo.

All expenses, according to the response, were borne by the Government of Guyana totaling US$5,824.00 and Guy$609,500.00.

In July 2016, the PM and his wife attended the State Funeral for Hon. Patrick Manning, late Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad at a cost of US$3,420,00

In September 2016, the PM was Chief Guest at World Tamils Economic Conference, Convocation Ceremony of the Bharat University in Chennai, Tamil Nadu; and Delhi Law Society’s Conference on Environmental Law in Delhi.

He was also invited to TERI’s Sustainable Development Summit in Delhi, India, which was subsequently postponed. The PM was accompanied by Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo and air fare and accommodation in India were provided by the sponsors.

However, Government met miscellaneous costs for accommodation, meals and out of pocket expenses in the amount of US$4,200 of which US$1,000 was a contingency allowance, for in transit accommodation. According to the PM, as a result of the trip, Guyana has since received expressions of interest from Indian investors in the sugar industry, aquaculture, agro-processing and granite production

The PM attended the 17th International Conference of Chief Justices and Judges, Lucknow, Utter Pradesh, India from 11th to 14th November, 2016.

President David Granger was invited to attend as Chief Guest, but due to his busy schedule His Excellency nominated the Hon. Prime Minister to represent him. the Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife and Deeann Ali, Personal Assistant/Confidential Secretary to the Hon. Prime Minister.

The organisers provided funds for accommodation and return air fares, but Government paid for in transit accommodation and meals at a costs of US$5,600 and an additional G$54,000 for gifts.

PM Nagamootoo also attended funeral ceremony for Fidel Castro Ruz, late President of the Cuba, between November 29 and December 1, 2016. Accommodation and meals, together with out-of-pocket allowances for the Guyana delegation amounted to US$3,535.00 and Guy4944,780.00 for air fares.

The PM was accompanied by Hon. Dr. George Norton, Minister of Public Health and Hon. Gail Teixiera, PPP/C Member of Parliament.

An amount of US$1,250 for meals and out-of-pocket expenses were paid by Government for the PM’s attendance at the Indian Diaspora World Convention on 100th year of abolition of Indian Indentureship, Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago.

He was accompanied by his spouse, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo and the sponsors provided air transport and accommodation.

In May, 2017 the PM and his wife attended the 100th Anniversary Festival to mark end to Indian Indentureship, Capesterre Belle-Eau, Guadeloupe. Air fares and accommodation provided by sponsors while the Government of Guyana paid for meals and out-of-pocket allowance in the amount of US$1,250.

In June, 2017, the PM was accompanied by Special Assistant and aide, Wallace Ng-See-Quan Convention of the Federation of Tamil Organisations of North America, Minneapolis Minnesota, USA.

He was invited as Special Guest to the Business Convention which attracted some 3,000 business executives, artists, eminent scholars, legislators from Canada, USA, and other countries.

Air fares and accommodation provided by sponsors while the Government of paid miscellaneous costs in the sum of US$1,000 for both the Prime Minister and his Aide.