Cleveland “the little Kenyan” Forde wins Guyana leg of South America 10k

Guyana ruled the roost in the men’s Open Division of the second leg of the three-stage South America 10k after finishing with all the podium finishes. The race shot off yesterday afternoon at 15:30hrs at the GTT earth center on CARIFESTA Avenue, preceded to the University of Guyana road and returned for the finish inside the National Park.

Cleveland Forde finished in pole position with an impressive time of 33 minutes 42seconds followed by long time rival Cleveland Thomas who finished with just a nine-second gap in his time of 33 minutes 51 seconds for second place.

The ever improving Winston Missigher finished 3rd in a time of 34 minutes 05 seconds to complete Guyana’s full podium finish. Forde explained to the press that himself along with Missigher and Thomas had decided to work together but they did most of the work which allowed him to come out on top.

Champion of the Guyana leg in 2016, 49-year-old Curtis Cox, had to scamper for fourth position in 34 minutes 18 seconds, while Junior Ashton of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) was fifth with 35 minutes 53 seconds.

SVG’s Linda Mcdowall showed up her countryman fifth place finish in the men’s Open after capturing the Women’s Open. The 23-year-old lass ran a time of 39 minutes 50 seconds and related to Kaieteur Sport following her victory that she didn’t expect Guyana to be so hot and the heat played a major role in her time which was slow to her standards.

Grenada’s Kenisha Pascal finished second in the female Open in a time of 40 minutes 44 seconds, while Guyana’s Maria Urquhart was third in 44 minutes 20 seconds.

Guyana achieved more success in the Junior Male division of the 10k race after South America Junior bronze medalist; 19-year-old Anfernee Headecker, who finished sixth overall, was first among his peers. Suriname’s Ronaldinho Pinas was second among the Junior Male, while Rickie Williams of Guyana was third followed by his compatriot Delroy Leitch fourth. Headecker in an invited comment following the race stated that, “Although I’m a junior, I decided to run with the pace of the seniors in order to push myself towards their level, and that’s why I came out as the top Junior because I wasn’t competing against them, I was gunning for the top.”

The Junior women saw a similar first to third finish for Guyana with third place overall Maria Urquhart being the first female junior to cross the line, followed Sheama Tyrell second and Leyanna Charles third. Meanwhile, Sefanja Wielzen of Suriname was fourth in the junior women class of the 10k race.