Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships – Road Race…Dey suffers double puncture on last lap, ends 9th as did Ramsachchit in Juvenile class

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados

In association with Queensway Security Service and Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc.

An ultra-challenging Stewart Hill in the Parish of St. Phillips presented a steep and challenging climb and rapid descent which had to be negotiated a total of seven (7) times adding up to 1300m of climbing over 88.9 kilometers.

This was the terrain that 25 of the best Junior cyclists in the Caribbean had to negotiate when the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships Road Race was contested yesterday in Barbados. Guyana had three starters but only Curtis Dey completed the very challenging course for the Juniors ending in 9th place of the 13 finishers.

A total of 25 riders faced starters orders but 12 of them were unable to complete the distance including the Guyanese pair of Briton John who cramped up on lap 5 after falling on lap one and was brought to the finish line by the ambulance. Nigel Duguid Jnr., exited the race on lap 2.

Winning the Gold medal in this category was Bermudian Matthew Oliveira who completed the seven laps in 2:32:18.67, exactly 9:56.04 ahead the second placed Emmanuel Gayral (2:42:14.71) who is Guyanese born but now resides in Antigua and Barbuda. The bronze medal went to Adrian Urcel of Guadeloupe in 2:44:02.44.

Dey, who ended 13:38.21 behind the winner was looking good for a podium finish but suffered a double puncture on the final lap of the event which dented his chances of ending with a medal. The Berbician sat in with the peloton which had also included Briton John in the first five laps.

Oliveira who also won the Time Trials on Saturday established himself as the favourite after a breakaway of the top three riders on lap two. By lap 4, it was all Oliveira who went out on his own followed by Gayral over two minutes behind and Urcel a further two minutes behind in third.

Dey and six other riders tried their utmost to reign in Urcel, they were close but his {Dey} chances of doing so were severely dented on the penultimate lap.

Two Bermudians, a similar amount of Antiguans, Belizians, along with one each from St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Anguilla were among the 12 that did not finish the race. Some of those were taken out because they were eight (8) minutes or more behind the leader and eventual winner.

Bajan Jacob Kelly ended 4th followed by Anthony Dames (Guadeloupe), Dominic Howard (Barbados), Gian Lino (Belize), Kyle Gill (Barbados), Dey, Kluivert (St. Lucia), Ronell Woods (T&T), Yannis Lubin (Guadeloupe) and Kemp Oroso of T&T completed the top 13 placing. The latter three ended one lap behind the winner.

This race, which many spectators said was very tough for the Juniors in hot conditions, also presented them with 1100 meters of high speed descending for a total caloric burn of 300 calories per lap.

Juvenile Race

This race was contested on the Time Trial course with each lap being 10.1 kilometers. The 12 competitors were required to traverse this course six times for a total of 60.6km. The Guyanese pair of Jonathan Ramshuchit and David Hicks were in contention but only Ramshuchit completed the distance in 1:57:35.00, some 11:28.83 off the gold medalist, T&T’s Enriaue De Comparino time of 1:46:06.17.

Hicks (1:27:10.83) and Antigua and Barbuda’s David Simmons (1:40:31.82) were both taken out of the race as they were over eight (8) minutes behind the leader and winner.

Like junior winner, Matthew Oliveira, De Comparino also won the double as he took the Time Trials on Saturday. The silver medal went to De Comparino’s countryman Joshua Rawlins in 1:47:17.53 with the bronze taken by Barbados’ Luke Staffner in 1:50:11.00, more than four minutes behind the winner.

Ramshuchit, who along with Hicks are 14 year-olds, was in the top three for four of the six laps but hadn’t the energy as the race heated up to rally with the front runners and seasoned campaigners in this his first year at this level. The duo has promised that with two more years still left at this level, they would be back with the aim of ending on the podium.

Female Race

This 5-lap contest on the same course as the Juveniles saw home girl Amber Joseph turning the tables on Bermuda’s Alyssa Rowse who had beaten her in the Time Trials one day earlier. Joseph sprinted away from the Bermudian to win the contest in 1:35:09.79 with Rowse being timed at 1:35:12.65.

Surinamese Tachana Dalger took the bronze medal in 1:37:07.14, some 1:57.35 behind the winner with the other female competitor at this 12th edition of the championships, Belizian Taralee Ordonez completing the distance in 1:38:55.79; 3:46.00 behind.