Businesswoman robbed thrice in eight weeks

Robbed twice before in two months, Albouystown businesswoman Yasmin Deonauth is now thrice unlucky, after four masked, gun-toting bandits invaded her premises early yesterday morning.

Deonauth, the proprietor of Nesha’s Flowerland, said that the men gained entry to her home by forcing open a window.

The 53-year-old businesswoman, at home with her two daughters, said she was asleep when she was awakened after she heard a door in her home slam.

“At first I did not take it seriously because I thought was my eldest daughter gone to use the washroom.” The woman said that it was after she realised that all the lights in her home were off she decided to look through her bedroom window.

She saw that her neighbour’s lights were on. “At that point I realised that robbers were in my home.”

Deonauth said that she got up to close her bedroom door, and it was then two masked men pointed guns to her face. “It was so scary because my children were in their room.”

Although the intruders warned her to be quiet, Deonauth said she screamed out for her neighbours, and this caused the robbers to flee. She later discovered that they had made off with a drone valued $US 3,000 and $100,000 that was in a piggy bank.

The woman said that robbers first broke into her residence eight weeks ago, but luckily, the family was out at the time.

That time, the robbers gained entry by ripping out an entire wall and damaging the six security cameras that are located around her premises.

“The first time they break into my home, my family and I were out for the weekend. When I return home I saw the entire wall on the ground and all the cameras wire were cut.”

The robbers carted off her electrical appliances including a 68 inch television, three 54 inch television sets, and five laptop computers. She added that she reported the matter to the Ruimveldt Police Station and ranks showed up hours later to conduct their investigation.

The woman lamented that the thieves had also made off with her eldest daughter’s bag pack, with all her text books.

Nine days after the first robbery, the woman said that she and her family were at home when robbers gained entry into her home by breaking the lock on a door. This time around, the robbers stole a large sum of cash.

After the traumatic experience of seeing a bandit place a gun to her eldest daughter’s head, she decided to have contractors install grills and a steel door.

The woman noted that after the second robbery her eldest daughter was terrified to be in the home because she was in constant fear. “My daughters were so terrified of staying at home so I decided to take them and stay in a hotel until the house was completely renovated.”

She noted that her family only returned home a few days ago after the contractors told her that the house was more secure.

“Just imagine I am living here for over 50 years and in two months I have been robbed of millions in cash and appliances. The sad thing is that the robbers picked up my nine-year-old daughter’s piggy bank that she was putting her savings in for the past three years and they took a drone that my eldest daughter had purchased for her father’s birthday that cost over US3, 000.”

The woman is calling on the police to do a better job at investigating the home invasions. She alleged that the police showed up three hours after she and her neighbours called. She also claimed that the rank who eventually arrived was very unprofessional did not produce his identification card or give his name.