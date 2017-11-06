Latest update November 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

AG flags inaction by new Govt. on crucial recommendations

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, has found just cause to flag the new administration and its respective ministries for inaction on crucial recommendations he made in 2015 to improve transparency and accountability.
Sharma in his 2016 report said that each year, his office issues recommendations to Ministries, Departments and Regions that are designed at improving systems and practices at these entities and improving the Government’s governance mechanisms.
He noted that 442 recommendations were made in his 2015 Audit Report. He said that the Audit Office reviewed each recommendation to determine what action, if any, was taken by the respective Accounting Officers. At the time of reporting, Sharma said that 160 or 38% were partially implemented, while 91 or 22% were not implemented.
Overall, the Auditor General said that he is concerned with the lack of action towards the implementation of these recommendations; since, sixty percent of the recommendations have not yet been implemented.
In addition, the Auditor General said that in many instances, recommendations are repeated each year without appropriate action and as a result, weaknesses and issues that impacted negatively on Government’s governance and accountability mechanisms continue to occur.

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma

Be that as it may, Sharma still encouraged the Government, through the Ministry of Finance, the Accountant General’s Department and the respective Head of Budget Agency to take appropriate actions and put measures in place to address the recommendations made in his prior report and this year’s as well.

