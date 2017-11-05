The Prestige line of products serving Guyana for over 20-years

By Davina Ramdass

Prestige Manufacturing and Bottling Company is a local business that is owned by

Ramanand Prashad. From a humble beginning, the company was able to take off in 1997.

The business offers to the Guyana market 18 products that are all inspired by the customers themselves and the availability of the World’s greatest agricultural resources.

In 1997, Prashad took over the business from his grandfather, Pandit Bholanauth Ojha. The Pandit was dedicated to the product and spent most of his time producing Prestige Essence and vended it himself by walking to his neighbours who were willing to support the product.

Prashad was able to take over the business located at Lot 10 La Grange, West Bank Demerara, and further develop the family’s secret recipe. He made a name for himself in the process.

With the fast growing sale of the company’s Essence, other products evolved and were much appreciated by the customers.

Noticing the vast amount of quality agricultural products that were being wasted or thrown away, while in other countries these were considered as ‘treasure’ Prashad went beyond producing just essence.

He noted that the additional products were produced with the intent of utilizing more of the country’s agriculture and providing customers with more of what they need and want all through the year, despite that product may be out of season.

Mangoes, for example, are not always in season, however there is a need for it all through the year. Products of such nature are now made available. The shelf life is extended with the use of preservatives, he said.

Products by Prestige

In the line of products offered by the company, in addition to their historic Mixed and Almond Essence, there are Mustard Oil, Green seasoning, Mustard Hot Sauce, Hot sauce, Chinese sauce, Cassareep, Cake Colouring, Mango Achar, Tamarind Achar, Tamarind chutney, Lime Achar, Bilimbi Achar, Karaila in Lime Sauce, Vinegar, Cherry Pickle Pepper and Miracle seasoning

Production

The production varies according to the product itself. Prashad noted that there is a different process for each of the items.

For example, in the line of seasonings and peppers, raw materials are purchased from farms or markets and are then sorted and cleaned, ridding the materials of any unwanted objects. They are then batched off and sent to various sections for production.

Getting the word out

According to the company’s producer, “The business grew and is still growing by word of mouth.” He said that the customers who tried the product are usually satisfied and would tell their families and friends about it.

This played a major role in helping the company to get to a stage where it can be satisfied with the revenue it generates.

Business now and then

As the manager took time to look back over the past years of production, he related that there is certainly much difference.

Prashad said the business is now fully organized and compliant with the Food and Drug Departments in Guyana, Canada and the United States of America. Canada and the United States are two of the foreign countries to which the company exports.

It is notable that from the inception of the business, Prashad’s grandfather handled everything. However after he took the responsibility of sharing the family’s product, he was able to employ three workers. The staff has since expanded to 15, exclusive of the distributors.

The manager noted that the number of employees would vary, as per the work load.

Participation

The company has been participating in a number of exhibitions and promotions to give their customers a chance to ‘get back’.

Prestige Manufacturing Company is presently an exhibitor at ‘Uncapped’, the Agro-processors Exhibition, Market and Food Festival.

Additionally, the company distributes hampers to Temples in East Coast and West Coast Demerara, almost every week. It also participates annually in GuyExpo.

New Ventures

As the company strives to utilize its agricultural resources, it does not believe it has reached its zenith.

Prestige promises a new product to soon hit the shelves of supermarkets and shops across the country in the coming days. It was disclosed that the launch of the new product was slated for 2016 however it was withheld with the intent of making it better, before making it available.

In response to a question, Prashad said that the item will make use of one of the most popular export items and will be launched “soon”.

Achievements

Prestige Manufacturing and Bottling Company has been able to grab an award from the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) in 2012 for its outstanding contribution towards the development of the agro-processing sector in Guyana.