Mom allegedly gives son gun to kill enemy

An ongoing gang-related feud in Sophia, Georgetown ended in the most tragic manner Friday night with the arrest of a 44-year-old security guard, who allegedly took home her service resolver for her teenage son to “finish off” his enemy.

The night ended with the death of 24-year-old Jamal Munroe, a labourer of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.

Munroe had a lengthy rap sheet; there were numerous armed robbery charges.

He sustained gunshot wounds to his legs, upper hand and lower back. He died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The suspect, 19-year-old Mark Ferral, is on the run but his mother, Deborah Caesar, has been arrested. It is alleged that she took home her .32 pistol and handed it to her son. The weapon is now in police custody and will be sent for ballistic tests.

According to reports, there was an ongoing war between Munroe’s gang and the suspect, his mother and about four of his brothers. It started about two months ago when there was some disagreement over a gambling board.

Last week, both the suspect and the victim were running each other with cutlasses in the village. At least two of these incidents were reported to ranks at the Turkeyen Police Station.

Two days ago, 24-year-old Munroe reportedly stabbed Ferral. Ferral then went to the station and made a report. He was also given a medical certificate to seek treatment at a hospital.

Kaieteur News was informed that the police never located Munroe after that stabbing incident.

On Friday night, reports are that Ferral spotted his attacker and confronted him, asking if he (Monroe) still wanted to kill him.

“Munroe, not knowing a gun was involved, started to behave like a bad man and the suspect (Ferral) pulled out the gun and shot him,” a police source revealed.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died while the suspect escaped. This newspaper was informed that the shooting incident occurred in front of the suspect’s mother and siblings.

In April 14, 2015, Munroe, called ‘Ocku’, was charged with robbing Lloyd Butchey of a gold chain, a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone and $12,000 in cash.

On March 31, 2016 at Lot 56 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Munroe and another broke and entered the home of Erica Hope and stole two laptops, two cell phones and a DVD player.

Munroe was placed on $100,000 bail on each charge.

He was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. He was also charged with robbing a Guyana Defence Force Lieutenant of one Apple cell phone.

He was also facing another charge of burglary in which he stole one Acer Laptop Computer, one HP laptop computer and one tablet. He has a number of ongoing matters pending, including break and enter and larceny, simple larceny, robbery under arms and throwing missiles among others.

Munroe who was on bail, had fled the area. He was subsequently nabbed in Georgetown while being in possession of narcotics and was placed on $20,000 bail. He was unable to post the bail and was remanded to Prison there.

He had given his name as ‘Junior Munroe’ and a wrong address.

He was on bail again when he committed the last two atrocities.

Munroe was also part of a gang that caused a prison fracas that occurred in the New Amsterdam Prison in 2014 in which four prisoners were brutally beaten and slashed.

That attack is widely believed to have caused the ensuing prison fracas in which Azumulla, and other high profile prisoners Quame Bhagwandin, Clarence Williams called ‘Wild Hog’, and Davendra Harrichand called ‘Bara’ were injured.

In September 2016, Munroe was shot in the abdomen during an altercation with ranks of an anti-crime patrol in Berbice who went to arrest him.

He somehow managed to flee into some nearby bushes, but turned up at the New Amsterdam Hospital from where he was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition.

Later, he was out on bail after being charged with several offences.

Just three months ago, his brother, sacked prison officer Troybon Munroe of Canje, was shot dead when he and an accomplice attempted to rob a businesswoman on the Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown Railway Embankment Road in the vicinity of the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

The dead man’s accomplice, Mark Griffith, of Wismar, Linden, turned up at the Georgetown Public Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The robbers had trailed the businesswoman from the Eugene F. Correira International Airport, where she had gone to collect a quantity of raw gold that had earlier arrived from the interior.