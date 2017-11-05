Patto gun pad up de voters list de same way he pad up ee CV

Soulja Bai does jog every day. Yesterday Patto join him. While dem was running Pastor Massiah watch dem full in dem face and seh “Remember Proverbs Chapter 28-Verse1 which states clearly—The wicked shall run when no one is cashing them.”

Dem boys hear Patto stop right away, tun round and go home. Dem boys believe he remember de wickedness he do wid he CV.

Soulja Bai put him in a very, very important position based pun that same CV wha he pad up. Se same Soulja Bai always seh he wants a fit and proppa person for de GECOM chair.

In fact, it tek he and de scamp Jagdeo a whole year, every week with a back and forth, wid dem list. All you hearing was “Me send a list; “We nah get de list. “

“We gun send back a list.” “We waiting pun de list.” When de list come was Soulja Bai don’t like nobody pun de list. Jagdeo send three list. Soulja Bai didn’t like none.

De thing end up wid de two of dem behaving like yo-yo; up and down, round and round all the time till de nation get fed of de two of dem.

Den Soulja Bai drop Patto pon de nation like a bomb shell. He decide that Patto was de only fit and proppa man he coulda find. He seh Patto CV show he was Chief Justice in Grenada in 1987.

When Jagdeo check de man background he realize de man is a con and exposed him. When de media try to brackle Patto to clear the air he went into hiding and never answer his phone.

Soulja Bai was also silent and that mek de nation feel some crookishness was afoot. Den de AFC lef Soulja Bai pun ee own when dem seh dem was never consulted on Patto appointment.

One month past before dem coulda corner Patto at parliament. He had nowhere to run suh he finally said to the media it was a slip of his pen and that he forgot to put he was acting CJ.

At de same media interview he seh he can’t remember which year he act. Now is this man fit and proppa fuh that office??

Dem boys seh if he fuhget to put acting pun ee CV and then he can’t remember wha year he served as de acting CJ, then how can a nation trust him with their vote count.

He may very well count 50 fuh PPP, 50 PNC and 50 fuh AFC and de next day tell the nation he can’t remember how de vote count and who get what.

Dem boys believe that since he can pad up ee CV then he can do more than pad up de votes or de voters list.

Talk half and wait fuh see when he gun tender ee resignation.