New Amsterdam has new Mayor and Deputy

The town of New Amsterdam now has a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Former Deputy Mayor Winifred Haywood will now sit in the Mayor’s chair after she was unanimously elected to serve in the position.

The former long serving councilor was elevated to the top post following the sudden resignation of Mayor Kirt Wynter.

Mayor Winifred Haywood, a retired head teacher and former President of the Guyana Teacher Union, is a practising preacher at the Mission Chapel Congregational Church in New Amsterdam. She is a long serving member of the council and the only one returning from the past era.

During that time, she served with distinction in various posts including that of Deputy Mayor. With her vast experience and work attitude she is seen as a good foil and inspiration to guide the new members and lead the council forward.

Many observers said that Mrs. Haywood should have taken up the mayoral position at the start of this new era. She has been hailed as an inspirational leader and mentor by many of the new members. Mrs. Haywood served in various positions including head of the Parks and Playfield Committee.

Businessman George Tucker was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Following the election both the mayor and deputy mayor promised to work even harder for the enhancement of New Amsterdam while at the same time providing improved services for the citizens within the township.

Haywood in her thank you speech expressed gratitude to her colleagues for the confidence shown in her. She thanked them for their support shown during the past months she served as Deputy Mayor. Haywood said that she knows that the job would be challenging, but with the help of her colleagues she has the confidence that they will be successful in addressing a number of issues affecting the town.

Deputy Mayor Tucker was also grateful to his colleagues for electing him to serve in the post. He promised to give it his best shot and to give the Mayor his full support in getting the work done.

Both Mayor Haywood and Deputy Mayor Tucker are pleading with residents to abide by the by-laws and regulations of the Mayor and Town Council.

A massive cleaning up project is presently on going in the town with the Burnham Park, Mental Hospital Compound and Playfield and The Esplanade Park Areas being attend to at the moment.