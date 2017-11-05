Medical mission opens today

Starting today, hundreds of Guyanese will be able to benefit from one of the most experienced and professional medical missions which has been visiting these shores since 2005.

This is according to Dr. James Cort, an Internal Medicine Specialist. He is part of the mission.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, Dr. Cort said that the 39-member team consists of 15 doctors, five of which are Guyanese. He said that other doctors on board are from Grenada, Jamaica, Barbados, the USA and Nigeria.

Dr. Cort asserted that there will be two pharmacists, two lab technicians, two respiratory technicians, and nurses. He noted that the mission will be looking at several ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, allergies, back pain, knee pain etc.

The Internist said, “While we will be visiting several communities, we don’t limit ourselves to treating patients from only that area. We have had patients from all over the country come to the area where we are providing our service.

“No one would be turned away. But this is not all that we are here to do. The outreach at the clinics is just part of it.”

Dr. Cort said that the team conducts surgeries primarily at New Amsterdam hospital. He said that the team would be doing several surgical procedures such as general surgery, orthopedic surgery, vascular surgery, and gynecologic surgery.

He said that they would be partnering with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but to a lesser extent. The Internist said that the mission is still working on getting a permanent presence there.

“It will take a little while at GPHC. We will have two doctors there…In fact, we will have two Jamaican doctors there,” Dr. Cort added.

Additionally, he said that this year, the mission would be including dental care in its care services. In this regard, he said that they would be getting the assistance of the Rotary Club. He said that members of the club would be accompanying the team at all of the locations.

The Internist added, “We do ophthalmology at all of the sites too. This year we will be using the local ophthalmologist where we would be treating patients with eye diseases, such as glaucoma…who ever needs glasses, we would assist them in that regard.”

Dr. Cort then provided Kaieteur News with a schedule for the medical mission starting today and the areas in which they would be found. See chart below for more details.

DAYS LOCATION

Sunday Fyrish , Region Six

Monday Manchester, Region Six

Tuesday Belladrum, Region Five

Wednesday Mahaica and Beterverwagting

Thursday Buxton

Friday East LaPenitence