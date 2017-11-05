Latest update November 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Little progress seen in $700M Port Kaituma Hospital

Nov 05, 2017 News 0

Residents of Port Kaituma, Region One, are again questioning the pace of work at the $700M hospital that appears to be stalled.
The project was launched around three years and was supposed to have been

The incomplete hospital.

commissioned last year.
However, about seven contractors later, it seems that this will take a little more time.
Earlier this year, Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, during an inspection, was not happy. For example, there was the issue with the doctors and nurses’ quarters.
The Minister then did not elaborate on the actions that are likely to be taken against the defaulting contractors.
While the main building of the hospital was long completed by R. Bassoo and Sons Construction Company, it was revealed in April that the works being undertaken by six other contractors were lagging behind.
The contractors were given three months to complete their respective works.
The contractors responsible for other aspects of the project are Alvin Chowramootoo, N and A Constructions, Cummings Electrical, Satar Mohamed and Son Construction and Hardware Supplies, J. R. Edmondson Building Works and Integrated Works.
The Supervisory Consultancy firm for the project is Kalitech Inc.
While Chowramootoo is tasked with completing the mortuary and admin building, N and A Constructions, is responsible for the Infectious Diseases building.
Cummings Electrical is tasked with the electrical works, Satar Mohamed has responsibility for construction of the nurses’ quarters and J. R. Edmondson has been contracted to construct the doctors’ quarters. Meanwhile, Integrated Works has been contracted to undertake some special installation works.
The ministry reported in July that the works are about 80 percent completed.
The visit to the new Port Kaituma Hospital by the Minister and a team represents her third visit there since assuming the position of Public Health Minister earlier this year.
The Minister had also previously instructed the visitation of a team to ensure that what is being built meets the specification and also that it is applicable to the services that the public health ministry is hoping to provide.

More in this category

Sports

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships – Time Trials ..Dey, John and Ramshuchit hold their own as Bermuda, T&T and Barbados take medals

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships – Time Trials ..Dey,...

Nov 05, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados In association with Queensway Security Service and Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. Competing at this level for the first time, the Guyanese trio of Curtis Dey,...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Jaguars roar to 7-wkt win over Volcanoes

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Jaguars...

Nov 05, 2017

COURTS Pee wee Football 2017 ..Marian Academy and West Ruimveldt to contest final

COURTS Pee wee Football 2017 ..Marian Academy and...

Nov 05, 2017

Guyana Open Golf Tournament …Christine Sukhram leads women after day one

Guyana Open Golf Tournament …Christine...

Nov 05, 2017

All roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for No28 Bush Lot in Action Charity meet

All roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for...

Nov 05, 2017

Persaud third, Braithwaite sixth after day 2 at CSF Championship in Australia

Persaud third, Braithwaite sixth after day 2 at...

Nov 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]