Little progress seen in $700M Port Kaituma Hospital

Residents of Port Kaituma, Region One, are again questioning the pace of work at the $700M hospital that appears to be stalled.

The project was launched around three years and was supposed to have been

commissioned last year.

However, about seven contractors later, it seems that this will take a little more time.

Earlier this year, Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, during an inspection, was not happy. For example, there was the issue with the doctors and nurses’ quarters.

The Minister then did not elaborate on the actions that are likely to be taken against the defaulting contractors.

While the main building of the hospital was long completed by R. Bassoo and Sons Construction Company, it was revealed in April that the works being undertaken by six other contractors were lagging behind.

The contractors were given three months to complete their respective works.

The contractors responsible for other aspects of the project are Alvin Chowramootoo, N and A Constructions, Cummings Electrical, Satar Mohamed and Son Construction and Hardware Supplies, J. R. Edmondson Building Works and Integrated Works.

The Supervisory Consultancy firm for the project is Kalitech Inc.

While Chowramootoo is tasked with completing the mortuary and admin building, N and A Constructions, is responsible for the Infectious Diseases building.

Cummings Electrical is tasked with the electrical works, Satar Mohamed has responsibility for construction of the nurses’ quarters and J. R. Edmondson has been contracted to construct the doctors’ quarters. Meanwhile, Integrated Works has been contracted to undertake some special installation works.

The ministry reported in July that the works are about 80 percent completed.

The visit to the new Port Kaituma Hospital by the Minister and a team represents her third visit there since assuming the position of Public Health Minister earlier this year.

The Minister had also previously instructed the visitation of a team to ensure that what is being built meets the specification and also that it is applicable to the services that the public health ministry is hoping to provide.