Guyana Open Golf Tournament …Christine Sukhram leads women after day one

Guyana’s leading female golfer Christine Sukhram is well on her way to yet another title

in the most prestigious tournament on the local calendar, the Guyana Open, which is being hosted at the home of the sport in the land of many waters, the Lusignan Golf course.

The tournament, which has participants from nine countries, saw a total of only four participants in the female division that was completed just before press time. Sukhram leads the lot with a gross score of 82 strokes.

Second placed Shanella Webster trails the seven-time Guyana Open Champion by four strokes with a total score of 86. Meanwhile, Joann Deo is third with 89 and newcomer Anasha Ally is last with 130.

Play began at 6:00hrs at the nine-hole golf course on the East Coast of Demerara and the women had to do two rounds around to complete their 18-holes. The results of the men’s first day was not full known. (Calvin Chapman)