Gunmen rob overseas couple at Kitty seawall – escape with car

A 55-year-old Indian national and his wife became the latest victims of a carjacking which seemed to have become out of control lately with one reported cases weekly.

The victims are Harjeet Singh Lakha, an engineer and his 40-year-old spouse, who asked for her name to be withheld from the article.

According to information received, at around 20:15 hrs on Friday, the couple was at the Kitty, Georgetown seawall enjoying the cool air when they were confronted by two bandits—one was armed with a gun and another with a knife.

The two men, who used their hats to hide their faces, robbed the couple of their cash and cellular phone before escaping in their Toyota Premio motorcar bearing registration number, PNN 3428.

The 40-year-old woman said that she and her spouse were sitting on the wall when she suddenly felt a gun to her waist and then realised that it was a robbery.

Another man had a knife to her partner’s waist also and demanded their valuables while urging that they remain quiet.

“These men appeared from nowhere. I was facing the ocean and my husband was facing the road when we were confronted but none of us see them coming,” the woman explained.

She added while the men held the weapons to their waists, they were busy raiding their pockets for valuables.

“They took the cash he had and his phone and they see the car keys. They collected it and walked straight to the car and drive away,” the woman said.

At the time of the robbery, no other persons were on the seawall but the 40-year-old victim of Garnett Street, Kitty said that liming at that spot has become a norm for them.