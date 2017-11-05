Latest update November 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gunmen rob overseas couple at Kitty seawall – escape with car

Nov 05, 2017 News 0

A 55-year-old Indian national and his wife became the latest victims of a carjacking which seemed to have become out of control lately with one reported cases weekly.

The car that was hijacked.

The victims are Harjeet Singh Lakha, an engineer and his 40-year-old spouse, who asked for her name to be withheld from the article.
According to information received, at around 20:15 hrs on Friday, the couple was at the Kitty, Georgetown seawall enjoying the cool air when they were confronted by two bandits—one was armed with a gun and another with a knife.
The two men, who used their hats to hide their faces, robbed the couple of their cash and cellular phone before escaping in their Toyota Premio motorcar bearing registration number, PNN 3428.
The 40-year-old woman said that she and her spouse were sitting on the wall when she suddenly felt a gun to her waist and then realised that it was a robbery.
Another man had a knife to her partner’s waist also and demanded their valuables while urging that they remain quiet.
“These men appeared from nowhere. I was facing the ocean and my husband was facing the road when we were confronted but none of us see them coming,” the woman explained.
She added while the men held the weapons to their waists, they were busy raiding their pockets for valuables.
“They took the cash he had and his phone and they see the car keys. They collected it and walked straight to the car and drive away,” the woman said.
At the time of the robbery, no other persons were on the seawall but the 40-year-old victim of Garnett Street, Kitty said that liming at that spot has become a norm for them.

More in this category

Sports

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships – Time Trials ..Dey, John and Ramshuchit hold their own as Bermuda, T&T and Barbados take medals

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships – Time Trials ..Dey,...

Nov 05, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados In association with Queensway Security Service and Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. Competing at this level for the first time, the Guyanese trio of Curtis Dey,...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Jaguars roar to 7-wkt win over Volcanoes

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Jaguars...

Nov 05, 2017

COURTS Pee wee Football 2017 ..Marian Academy and West Ruimveldt to contest final

COURTS Pee wee Football 2017 ..Marian Academy and...

Nov 05, 2017

Guyana Open Golf Tournament …Christine Sukhram leads women after day one

Guyana Open Golf Tournament …Christine...

Nov 05, 2017

All roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for No28 Bush Lot in Action Charity meet

All roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for...

Nov 05, 2017

Persaud third, Braithwaite sixth after day 2 at CSF Championship in Australia

Persaud third, Braithwaite sixth after day 2 at...

Nov 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]