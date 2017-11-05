GFSCA Guyana Cup 7…Boots All stars, Regal Masters, Floodlight, Speedboat secure final spots

By Zaheer Mohamed

The seventh edition of the Guyana Softball Cup organised by the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) is set for an exciting climax as some of the leading teams locally have secured their places in the finals

following comprehensive semifinal victories yesterday.

In the Open division, Boots All stars defeated Farm XI by seven wickets at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary. Farm XI batted first and never recovered after a bad start and were sent packing for 84 in 16.3 overs. Sheldon Adams and Ralph Layne made 15 each as C. Ramdhani claimed 4-16 and Roy Persaud 3-16. Boots All stars responded with 85-3 in 10.5 overs. Keith Fraser struck an unbeaten 40.

At DCC, Speedboat beat Corriverton in the second semi final played last night.

In the Masters segment, Regal Masters beat Albion Masters by 37 runs. Regal Masters batted first and managed 145-8. Eric Thomas scored 50; Mahase Chunilall 18 and Rudolph Rodrigues 15 not out. Extras contributed 21 as W. K. Khadoo had 2-9 and Khemraj Sumair 2-19.

Albion Masters were bowled out for 108 in 16.1 over sin reply. Sumair struck 56 not out as David Harper snared 3-19 and Parsram Persaud 2-16.

At DCC, Floodlights got the better of Fisherman XI 34 runs. Led by 57 from Ramo Malone, 23 from Ravi Lutchman and 21 from Unnis Yusuf, Floodlights posted 159-6, taking first strike. Fisherman XI made 125 all out in 18.5 overs in reply. Robert Mohan made 46; Malone claimed 3-33, R. Narine 2-15, Ravi Lutchman 2-20 and V. Latchman 2-25.

In the final preliminary round games played earlier, Albion Masters beat Marine Masters by eight wickets at Eve Leary. Marine Masters were skittled for 47 in 15.4 overs, batting first. A. Khadroo grabbed 4-14 and R. Khellawan 2-9. Albion Masters replied with 48-2 in 4.1 overs. Khemraj Sumair made 18; E. Sukhai had 2-13.

At GDF, Regal Masters defeated Tristate by eight wickets. Tristate were bowled out for 58 in 15 overs, taking first strike. Laurie Singh captured 3-5 and Eric Thomas 2-17. Regal Masters responded with 60-2 in 4.3 overs. Mahase Chunilall made 36 and Mahendra Hardyal 17 not out. E. Prashad took 2-5.

At Eve Leary, Corriverton overcame Farm XI by 70 runs. Corriverton took first turn in the middle and rattled up 190-9. K. Sobhai stroked 76 and Keon Sinclair 30; Patrick Khan had 2-29. Farm made 120-9 in reply. Ravindra Ramnauth scored 34 and Quazim Yusuf 23. Eon Hooper picked up 2-16 and David Luknauth 2-25.

The competition concludes today at DCC.