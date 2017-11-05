COURTS Pee wee Football 2017 ..Marian Academy and West Ruimveldt to contest final

By Calvin Chapman

Yesterday’s match-day of the COURTS/Banks DIH sponsored under-11 boys Pee

wee tournament at the Thirst Park ground was the most exciting day of this year’s competition and fans were treated to two electrifying semifinal matches contested between four teams, either of which had what it took to become 2017 champions. All four of the teams displayed surprisingly good technical ability and tactical knowledge but at the end of yesterday’s play, the two teams that were hungrier for their final berths eventually won.

In the first semi-final match, West Ruimveldt Primary proved to be the “Best” and achieved a come from behind victory against Sophia Primary to end the Greater Georgetown lads rampaging form. Sophia Primary had pulled off a surprise emergence out of the group of “death” that featured defending champions St. Angela’s and inaugural winner’s Marian Academy.

Sophia’s David Weekes extended his goal tally to five after firing his team ahead following some dangerous runs and attempts on goal by leading goal scorer, West Ruimveldt’s hero, Ian Daniels. Ian Daniels played all across the front line for West but was more permanent at the left midfield position. Daniels displayed superior pace, vision, control and striking ability and slotted home the equalizer for West, the first of his brace.

With score at 1-1 at full-time, the game was extended to extra time and Daniels completed his brace when he shot his team into the lead after six minutes of that period had expired to take his goal tally to 10. When the final whistle blew, his team and their barrage of supporters were in ecstasy.

During a post-game interview with the press, Daniels explained that, “It was a good game. Coach (Jamal Pedro) told us what to do and we did it and we won”, the lad further stated what was his motivation for such a spirited performance, “My dad said that if I’m the top scorer in the tournament, I will receive a special gift from him.”

In the second match, Marian Academy marshaled by national under-15 coach Devon Winter who has good experience coaching youngsters from his time spent with Herstelling Raiders, scored early and shut up shop in their 1-0 needling of Enterprise Primary. Malik Barker made no mistake after he received a ball that was squared to him inside the box by captain Chad Henry, which he expertly slotted in with a left side-footed shot through the keeper and the near post, into the back of the net. That goal, which eventually was the decisive strike, was celebrated with much glee by the team, especially the animated skipper, Henry and the scorer Barker.

After that goal, Marian were careful and kept as much as four of their six players inside their half defending but still managed many attacking plays. However, Enterprise Primary were in no way going to go down easily and they had their fair share of raids, some resulting in one-on-ones with Marian’s goalkeeper who had to pull off several fantastic saves to see his team safely through to the final, after normal time.

Marian Academy’s team appeared to be more organized than some senior football teams and each player knew exactly what their roles were and executed to the best of their ability which was second to neither of the opposition. Coach Winter posited following the victory that Marian are well on their way to a second title, “My team is very good technically and tactically. I do not see any other team (West Ruimveldt) that can beat us. No doubt we will lift this (2017) title.”

Goal scorer Malik Barker was adamant to not receive any individual praise for the effort since he believed that everyone had their role to play and he couldn’t have done it without his teammates.

The final will be contested this Saturday at the Thirst Park ground.