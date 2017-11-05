COI report finds…‘Hostile’ relationship between Top Cop, Deputy caused rift among senior ranks

The ‘hostile’ relationship that existed between Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, and Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine led to divisions among the officer corps of the Guyana Police Force.

This is the scathing observation that was made by the Commissioners who were appointed to investigate the behavior of ranks who spearheaded the alleged assassination plot against President David Granger.

Aside from Persaud and Ramnarine, the report identified Assistant Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken and Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum as “the main protagonists,” who “lack the professionalism to lead the Force in this touted period of reform and transition.”

“It is evident that the bitterness that exists between these two officers (Persaud and Ramnarine) led to schism in the officer corps of the GPF, and factions being created,” the 109 page report into the alleged assassination plot against President David Granger stated.

“The report described the rift as a most unwelcome development, while concluding that “everything must be done to stamp it out.”

“Serious consideration must be given to having all the main protagonists reassigned, even if it means placement outside the GPF.

“The Commission is of the view that the process to heal the cancerous schism that has been identified in the senior ranks of the GPF should commence as soon as possible. Any delay will cause the situation to continue of even become worse,” it concluded.

The scathing report on the ‘rift’ observed that “the GPF is too important a state agency to allow infantile squabbles, especially among senior members, to interfere with its operation.”

“There is a clear indication that the main protagonists (Commissioner Persaud/ Assistant Commissioners Ramnarine and Hicken/Senior Superintendent Blanhum, lack the professionalism to lead the Force in this touted period of reform and transition.

“The Commission is of the firm view that the recommendations contained in this report will go a long way towards repairing the damaged relationship which exists in the officer corps of the GPF, and will also assist in restoring public confidence in the ability of the GPF to deliver its mandate to serve and protect the citizens of Guyana.”