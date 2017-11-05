Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships – Time Trials ..Dey, John and Ramshuchit hold their own as Bermuda, T&T and Barbados take medals

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados

Competing at this level for the first time, the Guyanese trio of Curtis Dey, Briton

John and Jonathan Ramshuchit held their own against seasoned campaigners and in some cases with better equipment when the Time Trials of the 12th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships were contested yesterday in St. Phillips, Barbados.

With a number of riders missing the route at challenging bends due to lack of stewards at those points by the organisers, the Guyanese still managed to turn in creditable performances.

In the Junior category, Curts Dey managed to place 8th of 15 competitors covering the two lap course in 31:08.85, Matthew Oliverira of Bermuda equipped with a Time Trial Cycle winning the event in 28:00.53.

John, one of over six riders who suffered as a result of poor management of the course ended in 12th place in 33:19/.95. Claiming the silver and bronze medals was the home duo of Jacob Kelly and Kyle Gill in 29:16.52 and 30:13.97.

Riders from Antigua and Barbuda, Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago also competed in the event.

In the Juvenile segment of the race, which saw the pre-juniors doing one lap, 14 Year-old Jonathan Ramshuchit, the smallest of the group in terms of stature, placed 6th of the nine athletes.

Ramshuchit who will be in this category for the next two years was timed at 17:06.33 and ended ahead of St. Lucia’s Quami Robinson (17:19.32) and Grenada’s lone competitor at this event, Charles Karaga (18:31.91).

Winning the gold, silver and bronze medals were T&T’s Enrique De Comarmo (14:08.35), Bermuda’s Nicholas Narraway (15:07.08) and Antigua and Barbuda’s Rene Gayral (15:37.37).

In the female race which attracted only four athletes, Bermuda’s Alyssa Rowse won the one lap contest in 15:57.10 with Amber Joseph of Barbados taking the silver in 16:10.58 and Suriname’s Tachana Daiger the bronze in 18:14.24. The other female athlete was Taralee Ordonez of Belize.

Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) President Horace Burrowes in an invited comment said he was proud of the cyclists despite issues with the course, noting that they performed to the best of their ability.

”These guys did their best despite the challenges they encountered due to a lack of personnel to direct them and keep them on course. We were not the only nation affected but we did our best.

This group of cyclists has great potential, the fact that this is their first exposure at this level and the kind of performance they put in tells what can be achieved with consistent investment in them.”

Burrowes underscored the importance of being able to attend these high level competitions which allows the riders to gain much needed exposure and it also presents the opportunity for them to develop by taking on their fellow peers from the Caribbean.

All five Guyanese riders will be in action today in the Road Race as they seek to end this year’s championships on a high by medalling.