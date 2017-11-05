Berbice Volleyball Association releases activities for the rest of the year

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) which is considered one of the most active sporting

organisation in Guyana still have a full plate of activities left for the remainder of the year.

This is according to President Levi Nedd. Nedd a former national Captain and present national head coach who is presently in French Guiana with the National U20 male and female teams.

According to Nedd the year has been satisfactorily so far and the remaining activities will be completed in early December.

Among the activities on the BVA radar is the Annual Balram Shane Inter Club First Division Tournament which will be played at either the Albion Sports Complex or the Port Mourant Volleyball Court. There is the Three Door Strikers Second Division Tournament slated for the D Edward Ground West Coast Berbice. There is also a one day Beach Volleyball Tournament planned for the No63 Beach.

The BVA is not about playing alone as there are referees and coach’s workshop and courses planned.

The BVA will continue its training for the U19 male and female teams preparing for the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) next year.