Latest update November 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice Volleyball Association releases activities for the rest of the year

Nov 05, 2017 Sports 0

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) which is considered one of the most active sporting

Levi Nedd

organisation in Guyana still have a full plate of activities left for the remainder of the year.
This is according to President Levi Nedd. Nedd a former national Captain and present national head coach who is presently in French Guiana with the National U20 male and female teams.
According to Nedd the year has been satisfactorily so far and the remaining activities will be completed in early December.
Among the activities on the BVA radar is the Annual Balram Shane Inter Club First Division Tournament which will be played at either the Albion Sports Complex or the Port Mourant Volleyball Court. There is the Three Door Strikers Second Division Tournament slated for the D Edward Ground West Coast Berbice. There is also a one day Beach Volleyball Tournament planned for the No63 Beach.
The BVA is not about playing alone as there are referees and coach’s workshop and courses planned.
The BVA will continue its training for the U19 male and female teams preparing for the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) next year.

More in this category

Sports

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships – Time Trials ..Dey, John and Ramshuchit hold their own as Bermuda, T&T and Barbados take medals

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships – Time Trials ..Dey,...

Nov 05, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados In association with Queensway Security Service and Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. Competing at this level for the first time, the Guyanese trio of Curtis Dey,...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Jaguars roar to 7-wkt win over Volcanoes

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Jaguars...

Nov 05, 2017

COURTS Pee wee Football 2017 ..Marian Academy and West Ruimveldt to contest final

COURTS Pee wee Football 2017 ..Marian Academy and...

Nov 05, 2017

Guyana Open Golf Tournament …Christine Sukhram leads women after day one

Guyana Open Golf Tournament …Christine...

Nov 05, 2017

All roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for No28 Bush Lot in Action Charity meet

All roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for...

Nov 05, 2017

Persaud third, Braithwaite sixth after day 2 at CSF Championship in Australia

Persaud third, Braithwaite sixth after day 2 at...

Nov 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]hoo.com

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]