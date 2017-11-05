All roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for No28 Bush Lot in Action Charity meet

All preparations have been completed and all systems are in place with thousands expected to throng the famous Kennard Memorial Turf Club, Bush Lot, Farm today. The occasion is the one day horserace meet organised by the No28 Bush Lot in Action Charity Group of Kildonan Corentyne, Berbice.

Six races are on the day’s card with over $2M in cash and trophies at stake and an exciting and riveting day of horseracing is anticipated. Over 50 horses have been entered for the day’s action with horse owners rushing on board to get their animals registered in time for the event.

The feature event is for animals classified J and lower over a distance of 6 furlongs with the winner taking away $170,000 and trophy. A competitive field has been entered for the contest and a ding dong battle is anticipated. Among them are King Stanley, Red Jet, Natural Beauty, Red Region, Plane Land, Miss Angelie and Royal Cash will all be looking to cash in on the takings for the day.

The event for animals classified two years and lower has been added to the programme to replace the H and lower event. There is the race for K and lower animals for a winning take of $120,000 and trophy over five furlongs. The L1 and lower event has a first prize of $100,000 and trophy.

The other events are for Horses classified L2 and lower and those unclassified for hefty pay days and trophy.

A number of side attractions for kids and adults are also planned for the day. As such, thousands are expected to throng the venue.

Meanwhile, a bevy of sponsors led by beverage giants Ansa McAl Trading, Nand Persaud Group of Companies, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, The National Sports Commission, Fazal Habibulla, Rumours Racing Stable ,Golden Gloves Speed Boat Service, Norman Singh, Gansham Singh, Guyana Youth and Students Movement (GYSM), Hot and Spicy, Kennard Memorial Turf Club and Poonai Pharmacy.

Also on board are Anil Sawh, Raj Ramcharitar, Calypso Hut, Ken Drepaul, Kumar Singh, Wayne Nelson and Budd all of the USA.

The list of entries include Flow Jo, Massiquita Dr, Physical Disturbance, Daddy Dollar, Release the Heat, Supreme Cat, Wise Tom, Storm, Princess Shoma, Perfect Return, Country Boy, Irish Boy, Country Girl, Little Star, Red Weasle, Little Kevin, UP Front, Sweet Silence, Red Fire, Royal Paymaster, Touch The Cash, Black Bird, Slim Shady, Luck Lucky,

Outstanding individual performers including top Jockey, trainer and stable will be presented with trophies and other incentives compliments of the organizers.

Race time is 12:30 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)