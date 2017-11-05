All is set for 30-mile cycle road race organised by FACC

All the top junior cyclists of Berbice especially those preparing for Annual National School Track and Field, Athletics, Cycling and Swimming Championship are expected to hit the road today. They will be competing in the Flying

Ace Cycle Club organised 30 miles road race for schoolboys.

The event will see riders from District 6 Corentyne and District 15 New Amsterdam/ Canje thrown down the gauntlet in their quest for supremacy. As they continue preparations for the National championships scheduled for Leonora Track and the West Demerara Public Road.

Coordinator Randolph Roberts of the FACC, who has been organising a Track Attack cycling event just before the National School Championship every year, decided that he will change up things this year and organise a road race instead, since there are also a number of road races at the National School Championships.

He said that the event is usually staged just before the National School Championships, as it is used as a warm up for the many athletes from the three districts in Berbice.

The two District, especially District 6 (Corentyne) have been doing exceptionally well over the years at the National Schools event. They are the defending champions.

The event pedals off at 10:00 hrs from in front of the Vishal and Sons Sawmill at Crabwood Creek, proceed to NO52 Bridge before turning back to finish at the place of origin.

U14 and female cyclists will ride from No 66 Bridge to the finish line, while BMX cyclists will pedal from Dean Business Establishment to the finish line.

There will be prizes for first six finishers, the first three females, first four U14, the first three 9-12 BMX and first three 6-9BMX riders.

Meanwhile, Payless Variety Store has been added to the list of sponsors that includes Greenidge Refrigeration Services, Attorneys at law Gossai and Gossai, Ming’s Optical, Hand in Hand, Art Sawmill, Vishal Singh and Son’s Sawmill and Prems Chicken farm among others. (Samuel Whyte)