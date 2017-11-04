Three police officers testify in goldsmith murder trial

…Caution statement admitted



Four more witnesses testified when the trial of murder accused, Deon Sunthgolam, continued in the Berbice High Court, before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury.

Sunthgolam, 41, a goldsmith and father of one, of Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice, is accused of killing Terrence Mc Lean, called “Scatchy” 62, at his Lot 6 Sheet Anchor, East Canje; Berbice. The incident reportedly occurred between Monday November 1, and Wednesday November 3, 2014.

The matter is being prosecuted by State Prosecutor, Tuanna Hardy. Attorney- at-law, Bernard Da Silva is representing the accused.

Following the completion of a voir dire (a trial within a trial) which was held in the absence of the jury following certain objections, the main trial resumed.

With a number of witnesses taking the witness stand. The caution statement given by the accused was admitted into evidence.

Corporal Ryan Caesar took the witness stand and related to the court of taking a caution statement from the accused at the Reliance Police station.

Detective Corporal Dwayne Harvey testified to being present when the caution statement was taken by Corporal Caesar.

Sergeant Randy Hamilton tendered the Station Diary and charge sheet in the matter. Clement La Rose, an eye witness, testified to seeing the accused enter and leave the home of the deceased twice on the day the accused went missing.

Mc Lean was once a goldsmith who operated a stall in the New Amsterdam Market before migrating overseas.

Upon remigrating home, he began importing fiber glass boats and engines from overseas which he sells to customers. He also repaired boats and engines.

The partly decomposed body of Mc Lean, who lived alone, was found in his house with suspected stab wounds.

The accused had reportedly visited Mc Lean during the day and was seen leaving.

He was positively identified during an identification parade as the man who had visited the home of the deceased.

Testifying earlier were Assistant Superintendent, Eon Alonzo, who tendered the passport into evidence; Assistant Superintendent Randy Ali who testified to conducting the Identification parade; and Sergeant Curtis Curt who testified to visiting the scene and taking photographs.

Policeman Kevin Hope testified to assisting with the ID parade during which the accused was positively identified.