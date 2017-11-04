Seaboard Marine, ReadyMix sponsorships for GMR&SC Race of Champions

ReadyMix and Seaboard Marine are the latest two companies to join forces with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) for their International Race of Champions.

Both entities handed over sponsorship cheques to GMR&SC’s Saurica Singh at their respective offices signalling their elation to be on-board.

Seaboard Marine’s Peter Peroune did the handing over on behalf of the shipping company, while ReadyMix Concrete had Kanhai Sewnarine, their Marketing Manager, doing the pleasantries.

A 27 race programme was unveiled recently which will encompass racing on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the GMR&SC.

The club has confirmed the participation of two professional drift cars from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as, four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados, in addition to the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) competitors that are expected.

Saturday, will be treated as just another race day, with adults being charged $1000 per entry and children 12 -18 being charged $500. On Sunday, adults will be charged $2000 and children 12-18, $1000.

Qualification will also be held on Saturday morning from 10:00hrs with races beginning from 14:00hrs. Scrutineering will take place on Thursday and Friday and before the qualification on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the club is organising weekend passes for those patrons desirous of viewing both days of action as well as VIP passes.