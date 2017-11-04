Latest update November 4th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Seaboard Marine, ReadyMix sponsorships for GMR&SC Race of Champions

Nov 04, 2017 Sports 0

ReadyMix and Seaboard Marine are the latest two companies to join forces with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) for their International Race of Champions.
Both entities handed over sponsorship cheques to GMR&SC’s Saurica Singh at their respective offices signalling their elation to be on-board.
Seaboard Marine’s Peter Peroune did the handing over on behalf of the shipping company, while ReadyMix Concrete had Kanhai Sewnarine, their Marketing Manager, doing the pleasantries.
A 27 race programme was unveiled recently which will encompass racing on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the GMR&SC.
The club has confirmed the participation of two professional drift cars from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as, four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados, in addition to the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) competitors that are expected.
Saturday, will be treated as just another race day, with adults being charged $1000 per entry and children 12 -18 being charged $500. On Sunday, adults will be charged $2000 and children 12-18, $1000.
Qualification will also be held on Saturday morning from 10:00hrs with races beginning from 14:00hrs. Scrutineering will take place on Thursday and Friday and before the qualification on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the club is organising weekend passes for those patrons desirous of viewing both days of action as well as VIP passes.

More in this category

Sports

ICC officials inspect National Stadium ahead of 2018 Women’s t/20 World Cup

ICC officials inspect National Stadium ahead of 2018 Women’s t/20...

Nov 04, 2017

A team of officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) arrived in Guyana yesterday and did inspections at the National Stadium, Providence, which is one of the potential venues for the 2018...
Read More
Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment 4th Futsal tourney kicks off in two weeks

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment 4th...

Nov 04, 2017

Seaboard Marine, ReadyMix sponsorships for GMR&SC Race of Champions

Seaboard Marine, ReadyMix sponsorships for...

Nov 04, 2017

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Boots All stars, Farm, Corriverton, Floodlights, Regal Masters, Mike’s Wellman in driver’s seat

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Boots All stars, Farm,...

Nov 04, 2017

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships – Barbados… Meet the Team Guyana

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships –...

Nov 04, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships… Singh (119), Bramble (90), Rutherford put Jaguars in command

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships… Singh...

Nov 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • ANOTHER TWO STEPS BACKWARD

    We have a much bigger constitutional crisis on our hands. The unilateral appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]