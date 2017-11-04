Prison deaths COI reveals…Inmates live with roaches, centipedes, lice and rats

Latest update November 4th, 2017 12:59 AM
A Commissioner of Inquiry (COI) into the fiery deaths of 18 prisoners on March 3, 2016 at the Camp Street prison has described the daily life inside the facility as harsh—with roaches, centipedes, lice and rats living among the inmates.
The COI was ordered by President David Granger and was made available to the media yesterday.
The report found that inmates spend most of their day in spaces which are occupied by three, four and five times more people than they intended to accommodate. “Roaches, centipedes, lice and rats flourish,” the report stated.
The report revealed that men trying in the night to get to the toilet, would step on sleeping prisoners and falling on them, causing fights. As the population increases, internal mobility in the prison decreases.
“A chronically under-strength staff, the majority of whom are females, are outnumbered, rehabilitation activities are suspended and inmates remain locked down,” the report stated.
Information provided by the COI and the Guyana Prison Service showed that sixty percent of the prisoners living in these conditions have not been found guilty of any crimes.
The COI recommended the creation of a high level committee representing all of the agencies with responsibility to the prison system with the purpose of creating and overseeing implementation of a coordinated strategy for reducing and sustaining the prison population to levels compatible with the United Nations Minimum Standard Rules for the Treatment of Offenders.
Custodial staff was recommended to be increased to match the operational and management readiness of the Guyana Prison Service. “The current staffing is a recipe for continuous disturbances and security threats to the community at large.”
Kaieteur News was informed that it was recommended for the capacity of the custodial supervisory staff to be increased in the short term by recruiting retired senior Non Commission Officers from the Guyana Defence Force.
“They must be carefully selected and appropriately trained to perform their new duties in keeping with modern prison philosophy.”
It further recommended for the prison service to adopt a management philosophy that encompasses modern principles of justice, management, training, humane conditions, discipline and use of force.
The prison unrest left 18 prisoners dead and five injured. The deadly fire was started by inmates housed in the Capital Offences section of the prison during the riot. It is believed that the men were burnt to death.
Confirmed dead were Jermaine Otto, Rayon Paddy, Sherwin Trotman, Anthony Primo, Shaka McKenzie, Kirk Clarke, Latchman Partap, Chaitram Dharamdat, Aaron Eastman, Andrew Philander, Randolph Marks, Rohan Teekaran, Hilary Amos, Ashraf Ali, Delroy Williams, Clifton Joseph and Richard Hubbard.
Nov 04, 2017A team of officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) arrived in Guyana yesterday and did inspections at the National Stadium, Providence, which is one of the potential venues for the 2018...
Nov 04, 2017
Nov 04, 2017
Nov 04, 2017
Nov 04, 2017
Nov 04, 2017
If I tell you the things my mom told her children when we were growing up about ghosts (jumbies in local dialect) you would... more
We have a much bigger constitutional crisis on our hands. The unilateral appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]