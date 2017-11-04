Patterson’s appointment as Grenada’s Chief Justice neither here nor there – Harmon

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, is somewhat dismissive of new revelations which confirmed that newly appointed Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice James Patterson, was never appointed the substantive Chief Justice of Grenada as stated in his curriculum vitae (CV).

Since his appointment on October 19, last, Justice Patterson stayed quiet while controversy swelled about his tenure in Grenada sometime around 1987.

On Thursday, Justice Patterson, who is still to respond to Kaieteur News’s request for an interview, was cornered by reporters following the opening of the 71st Parliament. During the ensuing encounter, Patterson claimed that he was contracted to work in Grenada and acting as Chief Justice.

However, the 84-year-old could not recall the period of service.

At his post Cabinet press briefing yesterday, Harmon told reporters that whether Justice Patterson was the substantive Chief Justice of Grenada or he acted in the position is neither here nor there.

“I don’t think it is something you should give all of that attention to,” Harmon stated.

The Cabinet Secretary then went on to point out that that in Guyana there are a lot of persons acting in the Judiciary, but ‘we don’t say because they are not acting they are not that’.

“The question is, Has that person performed in those capacities?” Harmon questioned. He also stated that Patterson has performed credibly as the Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into the Camp Street prison disturbances and resultant deaths of 18 inmates.

Observers have maintained that the issue is that Justice Patterson’s CV stated that he was Chief Justice of Grenada when in fact he was never appointed to the post. The information provided in the CV led President Granger to announce to the nation that Justice Patterson had served as Chief Justice of Grenada.

The President walked back the statement a few days after Justice Patterson was sworn-in. Legal luminaries who are known throughout the Caribbean confirmed to Kaieteur News that it is ‘disingenuous’ if the word ‘acting’ is omitted when in fact someone is not appointed to the substantive position.

Further, it was pointed out that if the Prime Minister performs the duties of President in the absence of the President, then the Prime Minister cannot claim that he was President. The proper thing, according to one legal practitioner, is for the Prime Minister to indicate that he was Acting President.