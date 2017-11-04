Guyana Relief Council disappointed in denial of duty free concession for vehicle – Chairman

In an effort to continue its humanitarian works, the Guyana Relief Council (GRC) had applied to the Government some time last year for duty free concession for a vehicle to resume outreaches in the hinterland regions.

Unfortunately, that application has been rejected.

This is according to Chairman of the GRC, Mrs. Yvonne Hinds, who disclosed that after numerous phone calls, the council received a three-line response letter from the Finance Secretary—Ministry of Finance stating that the law does not provide for concessions to be granted on vehicles for non-governmental organisations.

Mrs. Hinds declared, “The council is disappointed because the cost of vehicle rental whether to visit scenes of disaster or taking assistance to our many welfare cases reduces the aid which would have been given to persons in need. The hinterland outreach programmes where we (GRC) provide much needed assistance to schools, health centres and communities have generally been halted.”

However, despite the limited financial and human resources, the GRC has been making valiant efforts to respond to the many calls for assistance from those whose lives have been disrupted by natural or manmade disasters or difficult circumstances.

“The GRC is committed to rekindling hope, when all seems lost. The past year has been difficult financially for the council. It seems as though everyone we ask (for donations) is suffering from ‘Donor Fatigue’. In some cases, one can detect the will but without the wherewithal,” Mrs. Hinds said.

But despite the limited resources, the chairman said that no one who seeks assistance from the GRC, leaves empty-handed. For the year, the council assisted 54 persons consisting of people whose homes were destroyed by fire, a family whose house was damaged by high winds, an organisation and 14 families in difficult circumstances.

According to Mrs. Hinds, the Guyana Relief Council temporary home—the Yvonne Hinds Home of Hope—has been closed this year for much needed repairs and maintenance.

She added that works on the ground floor of the 17-year-old facility is progressing slowly.

Mrs. Hinds urged that in everything that happens one must look at the positives in the country and stop negative thoughts and actions that keep the country from progressing.

“And be thankful that we are not in the path of the hurricanes which recently devastated many Caribbean islands and the USA. And the tsunamis, earthquakes, mudslides, floods droughts and forest fires which wreaked havoc around the world taking lives and properties in their wake.”

The Guyana Relief Council has been in existence for 23 years and has been a beacon of hope providing realistic help and a safety net to thousands of persons regardless of race, gender, political affiliation, religions or any other distinguishing factor.

“Our work at the GRC is a labour of love for the people of Guyana and on behalf of the Guyanese Diaspora who are not here to personally give a hand to their loved ones when a disaster such as a fire occurs. I believe that the best humanity comes through the highest expression of faith and service,” Mrs. Hinds.

Meanwhile, the GRC garnered over $140,000 during a Dutch auction at its annual luncheon which was held last week Sunday at the Savannah Suite Pegasus Hotel. Apart from the scrumptious buffet style meals, the council honoured its regular donors with plaques; special prizes were also given to lucky patrons.