GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Boots All stars, Farm, Corriverton, Floodlights, Regal Masters, Mike’s Wellman in driver’s seat

By Zaheer Mohamed

Boots All stars, Farm and Corriverton have played unbeaten in the Open category, while in the Masters segment, Floodlights, Regal Masters and Mike’s Wellman made strong claims for places in the final four when the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association Guyana Cup 7 commenced yesterday in Georgetown.

In the Open division at Eve Leary, Boots All stars beat Speedboat by 17 runs. Boots All stars took first strike and scored 136-7. Jonathan Fernandes made 31 and Brian Mangar 21; Mark Harold claimed 4-29 and Kishore Smith 2-20. Speedboat were limited to 111-9 in reply. Anand Bharat made 38 and Greg Singh 37; Fernandes had 3-21, C. Ramdhanie 2-13 and Yodhanlall Sooklall 2-33.

Corriverton defeated Amazon by 115 runs. Corriverton batted first and posted 236 all out in 20 overs. Eon Hooper struck 55, J. Diaram 47, A. Narine 42 and K. Sobhai 22; R. Narine took 2-7. Amazon were bowled out for 121 in 18.3 overs in reply. Anthony Ifill made 32 and Ganesh Mangal 23. David Lukenauth snared 3-24 and Hooper 2-12.

Boots All stars overcame Ontario SCL All stars by 60 runs. Boots All stars managed 104 all out in 15.4 overs, taking first strike. Ejaz Mohamed made 24 and D. Williams 15; Amir Khan claimed 4-28, Amit Pooran 2-6 and Steve Ramdass 2-21. Ontario SCL All stars were sent packing for 44 in 15 overs in reply. Troy Gonsalves got 15 as Roy Persaud picked up 3-11, Yodhanlall Sooklall 2-4 and A. Sookdeo 2-10.

Farm XI got the better of Amazon by 129 runs. Farm XI batted first and posted 203-9 with Ravindra Ramnauth scoring 54, Quazie Yusuf 29, Rajesh Reddy 24 and Sheldon Adams 23. Ganesh Mangal bagged 6-32. Amazon were bowled out for 74 in 13.5 overs in reply. Adams had 3-11.

At GDF, Corriverton beat NYSCL All stars by 40 runs. Corriverton took first strike and scored 125 all out. Delbert Hicks and David Lukenauth made 35 and 22 respectively as J. Wessel and A. Singh captured three wickets each. NYSCL All stars made 85 all out in reply. A. Singh got 20 and Lukenauth grabbed 4-10 while A. Narine, Eon Hooper and K. Gangaram had two each.

At GDF, NY Hustlers beat Tristate by nine wickets. Tristate batted first and got to 120 all out in 20 overs. R. Mathura made 20. NY Hustlers scored 124-1 in 19 overs in reply. Troy Gobin stroked 52 and Debo Sankar 46.

Regal Masters defeated Parika Defenders by nine wickets. Parika Defenders took first turn in the middle and were bowled out for 89 in 19 overs. Lalchand Madhu led with 42 as Raymond Harper grabbed 3-8, Parsram Persaud 2-8 and Laurie Singh 2-23. Regal Masters replied with 90-1 in 10.1 overs. Mahase Chunilall made 48 and Mahendra Hardyal 32.

Parika Defenders thumped Tristate by 137 runs. Parika Defenders piled up 214-8, batting first. Oswald Chandler smashed 83. A. DeRoop 52 and S. Mohamed 30. Tristate were skittled for 77 in 17 overs in reply. K. Baksh had 3-24.

At GCC, Wellman beat Savage by four runs. Wellman took first strike and got to 156-4 with Lloyd Ruplall getting 74 and Wayne Jones 28. Savage were restricted to 152-6 in reply. Seemangal Yadram made 44, Seeraj Bhimsain 40 and Kennard Luke 24. Paul Premchand had 2-28 and Lester Thom 2-31.

Fisherman XI beat Orlando SCL Masters by 73 runs. Fisherman XI batted first and rattled up 208-3. B. Persaud hammered 103, Robert Mohan 46 and S. Budhoo 32. Orlando SCL Masters were limited to 135-9 in reply. W. Layne made 53; P. Singh had 3-13.

At DCC, Floodlights defeated Albion Masters by 80 runs. Floodlights scored 191-5, taking first strike. Ramo Malone 59, Ramesh Narine 45 and Unnis Yusuf 28 were the principal scorers. V. Moonsammy took two wickets. Albion managed 111-9 in reply. Jagdesh Bhoj made 39; Ravi Lutchman had 3-16 and Clive Canterbury 3-23.

Ontario Masters overcame NY President’s XI by 66 runs. Ontario Masters took first strike and mustered 181-7. Jaimini Singh got 41, Brijmohan Harritar 29 and Shazam Baksh 22; Eric Jeffrey, Peter Persaud and Rudy Myers had two wickets apiece.

NY President’s XI were bowled out for 115 in 16.5 overs in reply. Mohamed Rafeek got 25 and M. Babb 18 not out. Baksh claimed 3-18, M. Singh 3-25 and Rajendra Parsnauth 2-17.

NYSCL Masters trounced Marine Masters by 200 runs. NYSCL Masters rattled up 260-4, batting first. Ronald Khan slammed 100 and Ravi Sahadeo made 57. Marine Masters were bowled out for 60 in 13.1 overs in reply. R. khan grabbed 4-2.

Floodlights beat NYSCL Masters by 28 runs. Floodlights scored 187-3, taking first knock. Jagdesh Persaud 47, Ramesh Narine 45 and Ramo Malone 44 were the leading batsmen; Richmond Fraser had 2-44. NYSCL Masters were restricted to 159-8 in response. Ravi Sahadeo stroked 66 and Tony Fernandes 36; Jagdesh Persaud claimed 4-34, Narine 2-37 and Malone 2-39.

Albion Masters defeated Ontario Masters by 21 runs. Batting first, Albion Masters managed 169 all out in 19 overs. K. Samaroo made 67, Heeraj Harris 31 and Jagdesh Baksh 22. Fazal Sahun had 3-36, Khemraj Budhai 2-9 and Terry Mathura 2-9. Ontario Masters got to 148-7 in reply. Bobby Parsnauth made 34, Josh Parsnauth and Shayam Baksh 25 each. Imran Hussain grabbed 4-25. Regal Masters and Mike’s Wellman won their other fixtures played in the afternoon.

The competition continues today.