CANU officer testifies in cocaine soaked hammocks case

The trial of Tiffini Collison, who is accused of attempting to post four hammocks that were soaked in cocaine, to the US, yesterday continued before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged Tiffini Collison, 26, of F 21 Samaan Street, Guyhoc Park, on September 20, at Lot 50 E 53 Alberttown, Georgetown, trafficked 6.742 kilograms of cocaine. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit officer, Neyman Gill, who testified in the matter before the Chief Magistrate told the court that on September 21, last, he was performing duties at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara, when he received a package from an international courier service-DHL shipping in Georgetown.

The witness told the court that upon opening the package he saw four hammocks which were to be shipped to an address in the USA to Keith Brown.

The court heard that when he opened the box he saw four multi-coloured hammocks and he took them out of the box to examine them individually.

Gill said that while examining the hammocks he felt a moist substance on the cord and base of the hammocks.

Gill stated that after he felt the moist substance he decided to conduct a field narcotics test on the hammocks, which is a cocaine identification test using a pink cloth-like material (It is used to detect cocaine and once cocaine is detected the pink cloth-like material turns blue.)

The witness told the court that when he rubbed the pink cloth-like material on the hammocks the colour of the field of test changed to blue which indicated that the hammocks were soaked in cocaine and it tested positive.

He added that he then put back the hammocks in the box which he then sealed and transported to the CANU Headquarters.