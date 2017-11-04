98 trafficked humans rescued last year

A Government task force to tackle human trafficking last year encountered 98 alleged victims.

The details are in a report presented recently to the Cabinet by Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.

Reporting on the matter yesterday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, disclosed that the 2016 Annual Report of the Ministerial Task Force on the Trafficking in Person, highlighted the achievements.

Ramjattan is heading the task force which comprised also of representatives from 17 Government agencies and non-governmental organizations.

The task force is overseeing a four-part programme— prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership.

Speaking during the post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister Harmon disclosed that some of the activities highlighted under the programme were the success of the TIP hotline established by the Ministry of Social Protection.

With regards to TIP victims, Harmon said that from information, the police force rescued 98 persons, stemming from 38 cases.

Guyana is working with a number of bilateral entities, including the US Department of State, the International Organisation for Migration and Interpol. It is also working with local partners.

While Guyana has not been blacklisted, it was on a watch list a few years ago. It has been taken off.

The incidents of human trafficking are said to be concentrated in the hinterland areas but there have been cases on the coastlands as well.