21-yr-old drug dealer gets six years jail

Ron Cadogan, who has a number of drug related matters in the Courts, has been jailed for six years. The 21 year old was found guilty on two charges of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

He was nabbed with a quantity of Cocaine and marijuana on the same day he was convicted on another drug charge

Cadogan, of Lot 365 Third Street, East Canfield, East Canje, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Reliance Magistrate’s Court where he was found guilty on both charges.

He was arrested on Wednesday October 18, with his 49-year-old wife, Hafina Ali, and his 21-year-old step daughter, Melissa Codogan, at their home. They had four grams of cocaine and 104 grams of marijuana.

Cadogan was charged and pleaded not guilty. He had denied that he knew the occupants of the house or that he lived there.

However, his 49-year-old wife was asked if she knew the man and she answered in the affirmative. She also said that the two are together and he lives at the residence.

The woman added that on the night in question he was at home.

The police had acted on information and after swooping down on the premises around 22:00 hrs and conducting a search.

They subsequently discovered a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected of marijuana, stashed in a corner in a bathroom along with a container of a cream-like substance which was later tested and found to be cocaine.

The trio was arrested and taken into custody; the drugs were tested and weighed in their presence. The case was prosecuted by Corporal Leon Robinson

Cadogan was, earlier that day, found guilty on a charge of possession of narcotics. He had four grams of marijuana in his pocket on March 10, 2016 when he was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

He was found guilty and fined $3,000 or four months in jail.

The police had expressed reservation during that matter, since only one person was charged with the crime although all three that lived there was found in the home at the time, and were caught red-handed with drugs.