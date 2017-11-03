West B’ce father jailed for causing death

A West Berbice father of four has been sentenced to four years in prison, for causing death by dangerous driving.

Lancelot Ferguson, 46, of Belladrum Village, West Coast Berbice, on Tuesday October 31, stood before Magistrate Rhondel Weever, at the Blairmont Magistrate Court, and was found guilty as charged.

The case before the court was that on January 9, this year, Ferguson drove motor car HB 3101 in a dangerous manner along the West Berbice Public Road resulting in the death of 26-year-old Dollis Higgins of Semple Street, Hopetown, West Coast Berbice and her unborn child.

Higgins at the time was in the advance stage of pregnancy with the baby expected in about another week.

According to reports, Higgins was a passenger in the front seat of the car which had earlier departed Rosignol heading in a westerly direction. Around 11:15 hours, instead of negotiating the bend at Cotton Tree, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete fence on the southern side of the Public Road.

Higgins and another passenger were injured in the accident. They were both taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital in a conscious state. Despite her injuries, Higgins, reportedly, was able to provide the medical authorities with pertinent information upon arrival at the hospital.

She was also able to provide contact numbers for her next of kin and other relatives, (her cell phone and purse were later discovered in the wreckage), and she remained conscious until about midafternoon. She did complain of severe abdominal pains before she passed away at about 15::00 hours. She left behind a two-year-old daughter.