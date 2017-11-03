Unlicensed teen motorcyclist killed in collision

Nineteen-year old Ronaldo Jaundoo was yesterday killed when the motor cycle he was riding collided with a motor pick-up at Barr and James Streets, Albouystown, Georgetown. The pick-up is the property of the National Insurance Scheme.

Jaundoo, who was unlicensed, was riding the motor cycle owned by West Ruimveldt resident Michael Clarke, when he crashed into a motor pick-up that was being driven by a 47-year-old man who resides in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

The teen was killed when the motor pickup bearing registration number GVV 8249 crashed into the motor cycle he was riding, CH 9086.

The accident occurred sometime around 16:30hrs, according to police sources.

According to police reports, the motor pickup was heading North along Barr Street while the motor cycle was proceeding East on the Northern side of James Street.

The driver of the pick-up told ranks that as he was approaching James Street, he stopped at the stop sign, but did not see Jaundoo, and so he proceeded north until he “suddenly saw” the cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, travelling east on the western side of James Street.

He alleged that the teen rode in front of his vehicle. Gonsalves stated that when he applied his brakes the two had already collided.

The cyclist immediately fell and sustained severe head injuries and multiple scars about his body. He was in an unconscious state when he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the vehicle was administered a breathalyzer test which detected no alcohol.

Distressed relatives of Jaundoo said the boy was out for his aunt and was returning to his West Ruimveldt home when he was hit by the vehicle.