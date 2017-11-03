Turbo Knockout Football Tourney… Mahaica Determinators and Camptown secure last two quarterfinal spots

Latest update November 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

East Coast boys Mahaica Determinators made circles around an ordinary looking Winners’ Connection team that lost 3-0 on Wednesday night in the first of the last two round-of-16 matches that were played in the Turbo Knockout tournament at the Ministry of Education ground on CARIFESTA Avenue.
By half time, Mahaica were cruising with the score at 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Eon Abel in the 23rd minute and Ozese Hally in the 44th. In the second half, the Determinators only managed to triple their lead through a successful strike from Curt Adams but that half could’ve easily produced more goals. Winners Connection defended poorly throughout the match with their diminutive last backs making no case for themselves as they got away with a couple two-footed tackles and a clear foul within the box during the second half.
The feature match of the evening resulted in mixed fortunes for the East Coast teams competing for the final quarterfinal places as Buxton Stars were knocked out of the tournament after ran over by a top performance from Camptown’s Ozeal Small who smashed in two goals during both halves of the game. Small’s first came in the 14th minute, while he completed his brace six minutes before full-time to fire his team into the quarterfinals of the competition that has a top prize of $500,000.
The tournament continues o next Wednesday with the first two quarterfinal matches at the Ministry of Education ground. The first game at 18:30hrs will see Police FC hunt a win against Kuru Kururu Warriors and the second match at 21:00hrs will be contested between Pele FC and Grove Hi-Tech.

