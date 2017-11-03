Tucville man shot in row over payment for motorbike

A 25-year-old man is lucky to have escaped with his life after being shot three times during a quarrel with another man over a motorcycle.

Colin Rodney, of Big Yard, Tucville, Georgetown, was shot in the stomach and legs during the confrontation, which occurred at around 09.00 hrs yesterday in E Field, Cummings Park, East Coast Demerara.

The shooter, who is still at large, is said to be a 25-year-old known as ‘Gaza,’ who has had previous encounters with the police.

Kaieteur News understands that Rodney and ‘Gaza’ had a prolonged dispute over money that the suspect owed for a motorcycle that Rodney had sold him.

Yesterday, Rodney reportedly again confronted “Gaza’ about the money. This time, the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and discharged several rounds, wounding Rodney in the process.

The wounded man was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is reportedly listed as stable.

Police are still to apprehend the alleged shooter.