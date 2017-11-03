Scores of Soesdyke residents join inaugural Cancer Walk

Residents of Soedyke on Sunday last partnered with the Community Policing Group [CPG] of that area to ensure a successful cancer walk. The walk organised by the CPG’s Secretary/Coordinator of Events, Daimon Deonarine, and its Public Relations Officer, Tony George, was done in collaboration with the Guyana Cancer Foundation. Some 200 residents came out to support the event.